How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Los Angeles Kings (18-9-4) are set to clash with the Philadelphia Flyers (14-14-4) on Thursday, with the game broadcast on ESPN+.

The Kings, boasting a strong 18-9-4 record, currently sit second in the Pacific Division. In their previous matchup against the Penguins, Anze Kopitar wasted no time, assisting on the opening goal just 33 seconds into the game. Although the Penguins equalized in the second period, Los Angeles regained the lead before Pittsburgh forced overtime in the third. A goal from Rickard Rakell in OT handed the Kings a 3-2 loss.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are 14-13-4, ranking fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They enter this matchup following a road game against the Red Wings on Wednesday, the first half of a back-to-back schedule.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Philadelphia Flyers will square off against the Los Angeles Kings in a thrilling NHL clash on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Thursday, December 19, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Flyers vs Los Angeles Kings team news & key performers

Philadelphia Flyers team news

For Philadelphia, Travis Konecny leads with 36 points from 15 goals and 21 assists. Matvei Michkov has contributed 27 points, including 11 goals and 16 assists, while Travis Sanheim has 19 points from six goals and 13 assists. In their most recent game against the Wild, Sanheim scored the Flyers’ lone goal, assisted by Ryan Poehling and Garnet Hathaway.

Defensively, the Flyers have struggled, giving up 3.36 goals per game—ranking 26th in the league. They allowed four goals in their last game and will need to improve to compete with the Kings. Netminder Samuel Ersson, who made 18 saves on 21 shots in his last appearance, carries a 6-4-2 record, a 2.87 GAA, and an .891 save percentage.

Los Angeles Kings team news

For Los Angeles, Anze Kopitar leads the charge with 35 points, tallying eight goals and 27 assists. Adrian Kempe follows closely with 31 points, including 16 goals and 15 assists, while Alex Laferriere has chipped in 22 points with 12 goals and 10 assists. In their last outing, Alex Turcotte and Adrian Kempe each found the back of the net, with Kopitar adding another assist to his impressive season.

The Kings excel on defense, allowing just 2.52 goals per game—the second-best mark in the NHL. However, they conceded three goals in their last contest and will aim to tighten up their play. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who stopped 28 of 31 shots against the Penguins, holds a 7-2-4 record with a 2.32 goals-against average (GAA) and a .915 save percentage.

Head-to-head record