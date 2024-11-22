How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Chicago Blackhawks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Philadelphia Flyers are scheduled to meet the Chicago Blackhawks to start a high-voltage NHL action on November 23, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. The Blackhawks are trying to end a three-game losing streak on the road.

Philadelphia is 8-10-2 overall and 4-6-0 at home before the game. After scoring three or more goals, the Flyers have a record of 4–5–2.

While Chicago has a 7-12-1 record overall, they are only 4-7-1 on the road. The Blackhawks have done poorly in games decided by one goal, going 1-3-1 in those types of games.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will encounter each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time

Date November 23, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks team news

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Ivan Fedotov has a 3-4-0 record, 3.69 GAA, and .875 SV% without a shutout.

Travis Konecny leads Philadelphia's offense with 23 points, 11 goals, and 12 assists.

Aleksei Kolosov has a 3.72 GA/G and .872 SV% with no shutouts.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Emil Andrae Midbody injury Day-to-Day Samuel Ersson Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Chicago goaltender Petr Mrazek has a 6-8-0 record, 2.66 GAA, and .911 SV%, but no shutouts this season.

Arvid Soderblom has a 1-4-1 record, 2.36 GAA, and .926 SV% without a shutout.

Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 15 points, three goals, and twelve assists.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Seth Jones Right foot injury Out Laurent Brossoit Knee injury Out

Philadelphia Flyers and Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record

From the last five head-to-head games, it looks like this one will be very close. Each team has won two of their last five games between the Blackhawks and the Flyers. The most recent game, in February 2024, was won by the Flyers by a score of 3-1. It was a close game, but Chicago won 5-1 in March 2024, and they have won three of their last five meetings total. The Blackhawks have been able to score a lot, especially in their most recent wins, while the Flyers have been inconsistent at home. This game could come down to which team sets the pace and scores the most goals. Both teams have had trouble winning close games, however, with players such as Connor Bedard along with Travis Konecny, this game might go either way, based on who plays goalie and how well the offense does.

Date Results Mar 31, 2024 Blackhawks 5-1 Flyers Feb 22, 2024 Flyers 3-1 Blackhawks Apr 14, 2023 Flyers 5-4 Blackhawks Jan 20, 2023 Blackhawks 4-1 Flyers Apr 26, 2022 Blackhawks 3-1 Flyers

