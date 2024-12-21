How to watch today's Florida Gators vs North Florida Ospreys NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida vs North Florida NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 7 Florida Gators and the North Florida Ospreys will square off on Saturday at the O’Connell Center, marking their final college basketball game before the holiday break.

The North Florida Ospreys started strong this season, posting a 5-2 record in their first seven games with wins over South Carolina, Charleston Southern, Georgia Tech, Edward Waters, and SIU Edwardsville. However, they’ve hit a rough patch recently, going 2-3 in their last five outings, including setbacks against Nebraska, Georgia Southern, and UNC Asheville.

Meanwhile, the Florida Gators remain undefeated and have taken down a slew of opponents, including South Florida, Jacksonville, Grambling, Florida State, Florida A&M, Southern Illinois, Wake Forest, Wichita State, Virginia, Arizona State, and North Carolina. They’ll look to keep their perfect streak alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida Gators vs. the North Florida Ospreys NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Florida Gators vs North Florida Ospreys: Date and tip-off time

The Florida Gators and the North Florida Ospreys will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT at Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Date Saturday, December 21, 2024 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT Venue Stephen C. O'Connell Center Location Gainesville, Florida

How to watch Florida Gators vs North Florida Ospreys on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida Gators and North Florida Ospreys on:

TV Channel: SECN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Florida Gators vs North Florida Ospreys play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Florida Gators team news & key performers

In a dominant win over the Jaguars, center Colin Castleton set a career-high with 26 points while anchoring a defense that forced 28 turnovers, leading to 33 points. Despite shooting only 44.6% from the field—including 10 emphatic dunks—and just 21.7% from beyond the arc, the Gators cruised to an 18-point lead by halftime. Castleton went 9-for-17 from the floor and 8-for-11 at the free-throw line, while also collecting eight rebounds. Guards Myreon Jones and Tyree Appleby chipped in with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

North Florida Ospreys team news & key performers

Against North Carolina, leading scorer Will Richard delivered an impressive performance with 22 points and six boards. For North Florida, Josh Harris has been a consistent force, averaging 16.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while Jasai Miles adds 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest. Sharp-shooter Liam Murphy, a key bench contributor, is averaging 12.3 points and has hit 44.4% of his three-point attempts this season, making 40 of 90 from deep.