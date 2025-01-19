How to watch today's Florida vs LSU NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida vs LSU NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The LSU Tigers (19-0) are looking to extend their remarkable 19-game win streak when they take on the Florida Gators (11-8) on January 19, 2025, at Exactech Arena in the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Florida enters the matchup after a tough 94-69 loss to Ole Miss, with Jeriah Warren leading the team with 19 points. Ra Shaya Kyle added 14 points and six rebounds in the defeat.

On the other hand, LSU is coming off a hard-fought 83-77 victory over Vanderbilt, with standout performances from Flau’jae Johnson (25 points, 47.62 FG%) and Aneesah Morrow (23 points, 15 rebounds, 2 steals, 52.63 FG%).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida vs LSU NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Florida vs LSU NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Gators and the Tigers will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Date Sunday, January 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Location Gainesville, Florida

How to watch Florida vs LSU on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gators and the Tigers live on:

National TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Florida vs LSU play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Florida Gators team news & key performers

The Gators have a +234 scoring differential, outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game. They score an impressive 78.6 points per game (28th in college basketball) but allow 66.3 points per contest (235th in college basketball). Liv McGill leads Florida with 15.8 points per game, ranking 138th nationally.

LSU Tigers team news & key performers

LSU has been dominant this season, outscoring their opponents by 29.0 points per game. They average 91.2 points per game, ranking third in the nation, while allowing just 62.2 points per game (130th in college basketball). The Tigers' offensive prowess is led by Flau’jae Johnson, who scores 20.0 points per game, ranking 19th nationally.