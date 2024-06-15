How to watch today's Florida vs Texas A&M NCAA Baseball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the NCAA Baseball matchup between Florida and Texas A&M.

The Florida Gators (34-28) will take on Texas A&M, the third-seeded team in the nation, in the CWS, on June 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

With two wins in their Super Regional versus Oregon, including a 15-9 triumph over the Ducks on Sunday night, the Aggies guaranteed themselves a position in the CWS.

In SEC play earlier in the season, Florida met Texas A&M, winning two of the three games from March 15–17 at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville. The Gators won 4-2 on Sunday after losing 10-6 on Saturday and winning 8-6 on Friday.

Despite losing one of its best players, outfielder Braden Montgomery, to a lower leg injury sustained on a dive into home plate on Saturday against Oregon, Texas A&M advanced to the CWS. With a career-high 27 home runs, Montgomery was slashing.322/.730/.455 prior to the injury.

In school history, the Gators have participated in 14 CWS tournaments, and this is their ninth appearance under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan. They won the NCAA Clemson Super Regional in two games, advancing with an 11-10 victory over Clemson in 13 innings. Florida had a mixed regular season, but they have won five straight NCAA Tournament games.

Florida vs Texas A&M: Date and Start Time

The epic NCAA Baseball battle between Florida and Texas A&M will take place on June 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Charles Schwab Field, in Omaha, NE.

Date 15 June 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Venue Charles Schwab Field Location Omaha, NE

How to watch Florida vs Texas A&M online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NCAA Baseball matchup between Florida and Texas A&M live on ESPN TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Florida vs Texas A&M Team News

Florida Team News

1B/LHP Jac Caglianone, who has a.411 hitting average, 33 home runs, and 68 RBIs, has been a double threat for the squad. He has a 5-2 record and a 4.71 ERA when pitching.

Out of the 14 players who returned from the previous season, Caglianone is one of five starters. He has now surpassed his previous home run total of 33 and has reached base in 46 straight games. On Wednesday, Caglianone was named Perfect Game's two-way player of the year. He needs just one more home run to tie Matt LaPorta's record of 74 career home runs at the University of Florida.

Additionally, Colby Shelton, a shortstop, has hit.257 and produced 20 home runs and 55 RBIs.

Ashton Wilson, a right fielder, has made contributions with a batting average of.327, two home runs, and fourteen RBIs.

Texas A&M Team News

LHP Ryan Prager, who has an outstanding 8-1 record and a 3.10 ERA, has been a standout on the mound.

Jace LaViolette, an outfielder, has hit with power at the plate.314 with 77 RBIs and 28 home runs.

With a batting average of.306, 22 home runs, and 63 RBIs, third baseman Gavin Grahovac has also made a significant contribution.