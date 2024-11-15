How to watch today's Florida State Seminoles vs Florida Gators NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida State versus Florida NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles are set to clash in college basketball action this Friday at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

The Gators are off to a strong start, boasting a 3-0 record. They opened their season with a win against USF, followed by an 81-60 triumph over Jacksonville, and capped it off with an 86-62 victory over Grambling State. Despite their success, Florida is only 1-2 against the spread this season.

On the other hand, the Seminoles are also undefeated at 3-0. Their campaign began with a 74-62 win over Northern Kentucky. They followed up with a hard-fought 73-65 road win against Rice. Most recently, Florida State dominated Tarleton State on Tuesday. Leading by just five points at halftime, they surged with a 39-24 second-half run to secure a convincing 72-52 victory. Daquan Davis led the charge with nine points and three assists.

Florida State vs Florida: Date and tip-off time

Florida State and Florida in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT at Donald L Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Date Friday, November 15, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue Donald L Tucker Center Location Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch Florida State Seminoles vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators live on:

TV Channel:- ACC Network

Streaming service:- Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Florida State Seminoles vs Florida Gators play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Florida State Seminoles team news & key performers

Jamir Watkins leads the charge, posting 18.3 points per game while grabbing 4.7 rebounds and recording three steals per contest. In the backcourt, Daquan Davis is averaging 7.3 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one block per game. Justin Thomas adds another dimension, contributing seven points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while also averaging 1.3 steals.

In the frontcourt, Taylor Bol Bowen has been impactful, scoring nine points per game while pulling down six rebounds, blocking two shots, and recording two steals per contest. Jerry Deng contributes 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, one assist, and one steal per game. Malique Ewin chips in with 5.7 points and leads the team in assists from the frontcourt with 4.3 per game.

Florida Gators team news & key performers

Walter Clayton Jr. has been a standout performer this season, averaging 16.7 points per game along with three rebounds and four assists. He is joined in the backcourt by Will Richard, who is contributing 16.0 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Richard is also a defensive force, averaging 3.3 steals per game. Alijah Martin rounds out the backcourt trio, delivering 12.3 points per game while leading the team in rebounds with 5.7 per contest. Additionally, Martin has been an all-around threat, adding 3.3 assists and four steals per game.

In the paint, Alex Condon anchors the frontcourt, scoring 15.3 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks. Sam Alexis complements Condon, putting up 9.3 points and grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game. He’s also averaging 1.7 blocks. At center, Rueben Chinyelu provides solid production with 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.