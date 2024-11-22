How to watch today's Florida State Seminoles vs Florida Gators NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida State vs Florida NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Florida Gators are gearing up for a showdown with in-state rival Florida State on Friday evening in Tallahassee. The game is set to tip off at 7 pm ET at the Donald L. Tucker Center, marking the Gators' first visit to the Seminoles' home court since 2022.

This matchup also serves as the Gators' first road game of the season, following a stretch of home contests since opening their 2024-25 campaign on November 4.

The Gators last took the court on Saturday, November 16, in a home clash against Miami. Despite a spirited effort, they fell 83-73 at Exactech Arena. Jeriah Warren was a standout for Florida, delivering a career-high 25 points in the loss.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles have enjoyed a dominant home schedule so far, notching convincing wins against North Florida (119-49), Florida A&M (93-54), Samford (101-68), and North Carolina Central (119-57). Their only setback came in an 83-74 road defeat at Illinois, where they fell by single digits.

Florida State Seminoles vs Florida Gators: Date and tip-off time

The Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Date Friday, November 22, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Location Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch Florida State Seminoles vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators live on:

TV Channel: ACCN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Florida State Seminoles vs Florida Gators play-by-play commentary on radio

Florida State Seminoles team news & key performers

The Florida State Seminoles are currently the No. 1 scoring team in Division I women's basketball, averaging a staggering 101.2 points per game. Their starting lineup features four upperclassmen, bringing experience and cohesion to the floor. The Seminoles are coming off a dominant four-game homestand, where they claimed victory in all four contests, surpassing the 100-point mark in three of them.

Ta'Niya Latson has been sensational, leading the nation with 27.3 points per game, while Makayla Timpson dominates the boards, averaging a nation-best 13.8 rebounds per contest.

Florida Gators team news & key performers

Meanwhile, the Florida Gators were powered by Jeriah Warren, who delivered a career-best 25 points in their recent matchup against the Hurricanes. Three other Gators also made notable contributions offensively, with Ra Shaya Kyle adding 14 points, Kenza Salgues scoring 13, and Liv McGill chipping in 11. On the defensive end, Kyle anchored Florida with eight of the team's 27 rebounds. However, the Gators struggled to contain Haley Cavinder, who poured in 31 points to lead Miami to victory.