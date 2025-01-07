How to watch today's Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida vs Tennessee NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (14-0) aim to extend their 14-game unbeaten streak when they visit the No. 8 Florida Gators (13-1) on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. This SEC showdown tips off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Tennessee remains one of the few undefeated teams in Division I basketball, sitting confidently at 14-0 and holding onto their No. 1 ranking. While the Volunteers look primed to maintain their flawless run for now, the tough SEC schedule poses a serious challenge. Tennessee’s latest outing was a commanding 76-52 win over Jon Calipari’s No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks. Their upcoming schedule is no cakewalk either, featuring a road trip to face a formidable Texas squad, followed by consecutive clashes against No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 2 Auburn, and No. 6 Kentucky to close out January.

Meanwhile, the Florida Gators enter this contest following their first defeat of the season, a thrilling 106-100 loss on the road to Kentucky. Prior to that, Florida opened the season with a 13-0 record, featuring notable victories over North Carolina, Arizona State, Wake Forest, and Virginia. While their non-conference slate wasn’t particularly challenging, the Gators capitalized on it and currently sit as the No. 8 team in the nation. Hosting the top-ranked team provides Florida a golden opportunity for a signature win.

Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers: Date and tip-off time

The Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT at Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Date Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Stephen C. O'Connell Center Location Gainesville, Florida

How to watch Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Florida Gators team news & key performers

For the Gators, senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. leads the way with 18.3 points per game, adding 3.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Clayton shone in the Kentucky loss, pouring in 33 points on an efficient 56.3% shooting. Alijah Martin complements Clayton as Florida's second-leading scorer, averaging 15.9 points per game. Martin also delivered in the Kentucky matchup, contributing 26 points while shooting 52.9% from the field.

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

For Tennessee, senior guard Chaz Lanier has been the heart of their offense, ranking 14th nationally in scoring with 20.3 points per game. Lanier has been red-hot lately, surpassing 23 points in each of his last three games, including a 29-point effort against Arkansas. A Nashville native, Lanier is a key driver of Tennessee’s success, taking more than 15 shots per game and converting at an efficient 45.5% clip. If Lanier delivers another 20-point performance on Tuesday, the Volunteers will be in a strong position to cover the spread.

The Vols also boast a balanced attack with three other players averaging double figures in scoring. Senior guard Zakai Zeigler is second on the team at 11.7 points per game. While Zeigler's scoring is consistent, his real impact lies in his playmaking. Averaging 8.0 assists per game, the 5ft 9in guard ranks 5th nationally in assists. Zeigler’s ability to distribute makes life easier for his teammates, particularly Lanier. Just before Christmas, he showcased his dual-threat capability with a 17-point, 15-assist performance in a win over Middle Tennessee State. Expect Zeigler and Lanier to spearhead Tennessee’s offense against Florida.