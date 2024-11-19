How to watch today's Florida Gators vs Florida A&M Rattlers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida vs Florida A&M NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Fresh off a commanding victory over their arch-rival, Florida State, the unbeaten Florida Gators (4-0) aim to extend their winning streak as they take on Florida A&M (0-3) on Tuesday.

It’s shaping up to be another challenging season for Florida A&M, who have faced a tough slate of opponents and struggled to find their rhythm. In their most recent outing against Maryland, the Rattlers managed just 53 points while surrendering 84, resulting in a lopsided defeat. Down 40-21 at halftime, they failed to mount any significant comeback in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Gators have been nothing short of impressive in the early season, particularly in their latest performance. Florida put up 87 points to secure a 13-point win. They showcased efficiency on offense, shooting 52.5% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Florida Gators and Florida A&M Rattlers will tip-off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

How to watch Florida Gators vs Florida A&M Rattlers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida Gators and the Florida A&M Rattlers live on:

TV Channel: SECN+

SECN+ Streaming service: ESPN+

How to listen to Florida Gators vs Florida A&M Rattlers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Florida Gators team news & key performers

Walter Clayton Jr. delivered an outstanding performance, tallying 25 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Sam Alexis also made a notable impact, contributing 12 points and grabbing three rebounds. Florida took on Grambling and showcased their offensive prowess, racking up 86 points en route to a commanding victory. Sophomore guard Urban Klavzar made his debut for the Gators, scoring two points on his sole field-goal attempt while committing one turnover.

Florida A&M Rattlers team news & key performers

Sterling Young leads the charge for Florida A&M, averaging 12.0 points per game, while Milton Matthews contributes 8.3 points and knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per outing. The Rattlers face a daunting challenge against Florida's Walter Clayton Jr., who averages an impressive 18.8 points on 55.3% shooting, and Will Richard, who chips in 13.8 points per game and tops the SEC with 3.0 steals per contest.

On the interior, Tyler Shirley (7.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG) holds things down for the Rattlers but will have his hands full against Florida’s strong frontcourt duo of Alex Condon (13.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG) and Sam Alexis (10.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG).