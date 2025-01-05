How to watch today's Florida Atlantic Owls vs East Carolina Pirates NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida Atlantic vs East Carolina NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

American Athletic Conference rivals clash on Sunday, January 5, 2025, as the Florida Atlantic Owls (7-7) take on the East Carolina Pirates (8-6) at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 1:00 PM ET.

The Owls enter this matchup hoping to bounce back after back-to-back losses to Michigan State and Memphis, failing to cover the spread in either contest. They’ll aim to snap their skid and secure their fourth win in six games when they hit the court Sunday.

The Pirates, on the other hand, are also looking to get back on track after consecutive losses to Gardner Webb and South Florida. East Carolina is still searching for its first conference victory of the season and will try to turn the tide in this showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida Atlantic Owls vs. the East Carolina Pirates NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Florida Atlantic Owls vs East Carolina Pirates: Date and tip-off time

The Florida Atlantic Owls and the East Carolina Pirates will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Sunday, January 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 pm PT Venue Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Florida Atlantic Owls vs East Carolina Pirates on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the East Carolina Pirates on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Florida Atlantic Owls vs East Carolina Pirates play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Florida Atlantic Owls team news & key performers

Kaleb Glenn paced the Owls in their most recent outing, contributing 12 points and seven rebounds. Baba Miller chipped in with 10 points and five boards, while Tre Carroll added nine points and six rebounds. However, Florida Atlantic has struggled mightily on the defensive side, surrendering an average of 78.4 points per game. Their defensive woes continued in their latest outing, where they allowed 90 points, a trend they’ll need to reverse if they hope to come out on top.

East Carolina Pirates team news & key performers

For the Pirates, Jordan Riley shined with a game-high 20 points and seven rebounds. C.J. Walker added 16 points and seven boards, while RJ Felton contributed 13 points and eight rebounds. East Carolina has been solid defensively this season, limiting opponents to 70.9 points per game. However, they’ll need to tighten up after conceding 75 points in their last game to secure the win in front of their home crowd.