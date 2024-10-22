How to watch today’s Calgary Flames vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Pittsburgh Penguins, including how to watch and team news.

The Calgary Flames are set to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in a highly anticipated NHL game on October 22, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. After Lars Eller scored two great goals in a 6-3 setback to the Winnipeg Jets, the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Calgary Flames.

Calgary has a strong overall record of 4-0-1, including an unbeaten 2-0-0 record at home. The Flames have won all three games in which they've experienced fewer penalty minutes compared to the other team.

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, has a 3-4 record so far this year and a 2-2-0 record when they compete away from home. Since they've scored 24 goals and given up 31, the Penguins have a miserable -7 scoring differential.

This is the first time these two teams will confront each other this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Calgary Flames vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game, plus plenty more.

Calgary Flames vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The Calgary Flames will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in an electrifying NHL game on October 22, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Scotiabank Saddledome, in Calgary, Canada.

Date October 22, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Saddledome Location Calgary, Canada

How to watch Calgary Flames vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN-PIT, SN1

Streaming service: ESPN+

Calgary Flames vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Calgary Flames team news

Dan Vladar has done a good job, as shown by his 2-0-1 record, 2.63 goals against average (GAA), along with a .890 save percentage (SV%).

Dustin Wolf has been great with an ideal 2-0-0 record, a great 2.02 GAA, and an amazing .944 SV%.

On offense, Jonathan Huberdeau has 6 points so far this season, with 3 goals and 3 assists.

Calgary Flames Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Yegor Sharangovich Lower body injury Out Samuel Honzek Upper body injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Joel Blomqvist is 2-2-0 and has a 3.16 goals-against average as well as a .908 save percentage (SV%).

Tristan Jarry has a record of 1-1-0, a high GAA of 5.47, and a low SV% of.836.

Evgeni Malkin leads the team with eleven points, which includes 2 goals and 9 assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Vasily Ponomarev Upper body injury Out Blake Lizotte Concussion Out

Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

The Penguins beat the Flames 5-2 earlier in the season, which shows that they can score well against Calgary. But the Flames have additionally experienced some good luck. They've won four of their last five games, including an intense 4-3 win in March. Since the Flames have won their last few games, especially since they are off to a good start in the current season, they may try to take advantage of being at home. The Penguins, on the other hand, will try to use their offensive skills to get past Calgary's defense to boost their overall record. You can expect a tough game where either team could win, depending on which one can make the most of their chances to score and limit their defensive mistakes.

Date Results Mar 03, 2024 Flames 4-3 Penguins Oct 15, 2023 Penguins 5-2 Flames Nov 24, 2022 Penguins 2-1 Flames Oct 26, 2022 Flames 4-1 Penguins Nov 30, 2021 Flames 2-1 Penguins

