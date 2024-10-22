How to watch today’s Calgary Flames vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Calgary Flames are set to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in a highly anticipated NHL game on October 22, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. After Lars Eller scored two great goals in a 6-3 setback to the Winnipeg Jets, the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Calgary Flames.
Calgary has a strong overall record of 4-0-1, including an unbeaten 2-0-0 record at home. The Flames have won all three games in which they've experienced fewer penalty minutes compared to the other team.
Pittsburgh, on the other hand, has a 3-4 record so far this year and a 2-2-0 record when they compete away from home. Since they've scored 24 goals and given up 31, the Penguins have a miserable -7 scoring differential.
This is the first time these two teams will confront each other this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Calgary Flames vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game, plus plenty more.
Calgary Flames vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time
The Calgary Flames will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in an electrifying NHL game on October 22, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Scotiabank Saddledome, in Calgary, Canada.
|Date
|October 22, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|Location
|Calgary, Canada
How to watch Calgary Flames vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online
TV channel: SN-PIT, SN1
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
Calgary Flames vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news
Calgary Flames team news
Dan Vladar has done a good job, as shown by his 2-0-1 record, 2.63 goals against average (GAA), along with a .890 save percentage (SV%).
Dustin Wolf has been great with an ideal 2-0-0 record, a great 2.02 GAA, and an amazing .944 SV%.
On offense, Jonathan Huberdeau has 6 points so far this season, with 3 goals and 3 assists.
Calgary Flames Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Yegor Sharangovich
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Samuel Honzek
|Upper body injury
|Out
Pittsburgh Penguins team news
Joel Blomqvist is 2-2-0 and has a 3.16 goals-against average as well as a .908 save percentage (SV%).
Tristan Jarry has a record of 1-1-0, a high GAA of 5.47, and a low SV% of.836.
Evgeni Malkin leads the team with eleven points, which includes 2 goals and 9 assists.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Vasily Ponomarev
|Upper body injury
|Out
|Blake Lizotte
|Concussion
|Out
Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record
The Penguins beat the Flames 5-2 earlier in the season, which shows that they can score well against Calgary. But the Flames have additionally experienced some good luck. They've won four of their last five games, including an intense 4-3 win in March. Since the Flames have won their last few games, especially since they are off to a good start in the current season, they may try to take advantage of being at home. The Penguins, on the other hand, will try to use their offensive skills to get past Calgary's defense to boost their overall record. You can expect a tough game where either team could win, depending on which one can make the most of their chances to score and limit their defensive mistakes.
|Date
|Results
|Mar 03, 2024
|Flames 4-3 Penguins
|Oct 15, 2023
|Penguins 5-2 Flames
|Nov 24, 2022
|Penguins 2-1 Flames
|Oct 26, 2022
|Flames 4-1 Penguins
|Nov 30, 2021
|Flames 2-1 Penguins