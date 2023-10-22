Flamengo vs Vasco da Gama: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Flamengo and Vasco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday's Brazilian Serie A action sees local rivals Flamengo and Vasco da Gama lock horns for bragging rights at the Maracana.

Unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, Flamengo are in strong form heading into this matchup. They ran out 2-0 victors away from home against Cruzeiro on Thursday night in what was new manager Tite's first-match in-charge.

Meanwhile, close neighbours Vasco will travel to the Maracana looking to cause a huge upset and get one over their local rivals. Vasco, who are only above the relegation zone owing to a superior goal-difference, have been in great form of late, losing just one of their last seven league games, and the fact their latest victory came in the midweek against Fortalez (1-0) would boost their confidence even further.

Flamengo vs Vasco da Gama kick-off time

Date: October 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00pm ET Venue: Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho

The Brasileiro game between Flamengo and Vasco da Gama will take place on October 22, 2023, at Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho, famously known as the Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will kick off at 3:00pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Flamengo vs Vasco da Gama online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Flamengo could be without former Chelsea and PSG defender David Luiz, who was forced off with an injury in midweek and will miss the derby clash here.

Long-term absentees Gabriel Noga and Guillermo Varela remain out with serious knee injuries, while Allan (illness) is now also out for the season. On the brighter side, Leo Pereira can return from a ban here.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Wesley, Bruno, Pereira, Lucas; Maia, Hugo; Araujo, Ribeiro, Henrique; Pedro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wallace, Santos, Souza, Cunha Defenders: Alves, Furtado, Barone, Bruno, Pablo, Caio, Diegao, Cleiton, Darlan, Lucas, Ramon, Luis, Paulo, Welinton, Inacio, Wesley, Sales Midfielders: Maia, Pulgar, Jesus, Weverson, Carlos, Gerson, Hugo, Evertton, Rodriguinho, De Arrascaeta, Franca, Ribeiro, Lorran, Everton, Henrique, Werton, Araujo, Marinho, Thiaguinho, Goncalves Forwards: Pedro, Mateusao, Petterson, Luka, A. Luiz

Vasco da Gama team news

Vasco could be missing as many as six players for this encounter as long-term absentees defensive midfielder Patrick de Lucca (knee) and right-back Gabriel Dias (hamstring) remain out for the foreseeable future.

Manuel Capasso (back injury) and Riquelme (ligament) are also unlikely to feature here and won't be available until early November, while Gabriel Dias (thigh) is also a major doubt for this one. Paulinho and Figueiredo can return from bans, but Mateus Carvalho is suspended.

Vasco da Gama possible XI: Jardim; Henrique, Leo, Maicon, Piton; Gabriel, Praxedas, Payet; Pec, Vegetti, Gomes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jardim, Da Silva Defenders: Henrique, Leo, Maicon, Piton, Puma, Miranda Midfielders: Gabriel, Praxedas, Payet, Carvalho Forwards: Pec, Vegetti, Gomes, Teixeira, Ferreira, Sérginho, Orellano, Figueiredo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6/6/23 Vasco 1-4 Flamengo Brazil Serie A 5/2/21 Flamengo 2-0 Vasco Brazil Serie A 11/10/20 Vasco 1-2 Flamengo Brazil Serie A 14/11/19 Flamengo 4-4 Vasco Brazil Serie A 18/8/19 Vasco 1-4 Flamengo Brazil Serie A

