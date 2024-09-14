How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings, including how to watch and team news.

The Indiana Fever (19-18) will face off against the Dallas Wings (9-29) in a WNBA game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday. Tipoff is at 3:00 p.m. ET, with Caitlin Clark and the Fever looking to bounce back after suffering back-to-back defeats against the WNBA defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

Indiana are riding on a two-game losing streak as it heads into its final regular season home match on Sunday. Following their 86-75 defeat against the Aces on Wednesday, September 11, they suffered a 78-74 loss versus the same opponent on Friday.

The Dallas Wings concluded their home season at College Park Center with a 7-13 record. In a dramatic finish, Skylar Diggins-Smith sank two free throws with 17.8 seconds remaining, helping the Seattle Storm overcome a 21-point deficit in the second quarter to edge out the Wings 83-81 in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night.

With two road games left in their 2024 campaign, Dallas is officially out of playoff contention. As a result, it might be in their best interest to lose these final games to increase their odds of securing the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft, likely to be used on UConn star Paige Bueckers.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Fever vs. Wings game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings will take place on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, US.

Date Sunday, September 15, 2024, Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings live on NBA TV and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings Team News

Indiana Fever Team News

Caitlin Clark stole the spotlight on Friday, as the Indiana Fever rookie set a new WNBA record for most assists in a single season.

But it wasn't just Clark making headlines in Indiana's 78-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Her backcourt teammate, two-time All-Star Kelsey Mitchell, also achieved a significant milestone.

Mitchell set a new Fever franchise record for the most points in a single season, scoring a team-high 20 points to bring her season total to 733. Remarkably, the 5ft 8in guard broke her own previous record for the most points by an Indiana player in one season.

Dallas Wings Team News

The Dallas Wings are scoring an average of 83.6 points per game, shooting 44.4 percent from the field, while giving up 91.8 points on 47.5 percent shooting to their opponents.

Arike Ogunbowale leads the team with 22.6 points and 5.2 assists per game, followed by Natasha Howard, who contributes 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Satou Sabally is another key player, averaging double figures, and Maddy Siegrist adds 3.3 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Records

