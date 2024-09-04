How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks.

It’s an interconference showdown featuring a team on the outside looking to break into the playoff race against a squad already in the mix as they clash in the Hoosier State.

The Los Angeles Sparks hit the road to face the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night. Los Angeles is coming off an 80-62 home loss to Atlanta on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Indiana outdueled Dallas 100-93 on the road earlier the same day.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Fever vs Sparks WNBA game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks will take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Nevada.

Date Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks live on the CBSSN and FuboTV Streaming Platforms.

Indiana Fever Team News

Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark paces her squad in assists per game (8.4), and also posts 18.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. At the other end, she puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Aliyah Boston posts a team-best nine rebounds per game. She also posts 13.4 points and three assists, shooting 51.4% from the field (sixth in the league).

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks in scoring (17.5 points per game), rebounding (9.8) and assists (3.4), making 51.1% from the floor. She also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in WNBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jackson posts the Sparks 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. She also averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Head-to-Head Records

In their last 10 encounters, the Sparks have emerged victorious in seven. This season, the teams have split their two matchups, with the visiting team winning on both occasions. The most recent clash saw the Sparks secure an 88-82 victory on the road on May 28.