How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Indiana Fever is ready to face off against the Chicago Sky to start a high-voltage WNBA battle on Jun 1, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET at Fever's home ground.

The Fever are having a tough time, but they still score 78.0 points per game, which is 11th within the league, and hit 42.4% from the pitch, which is 8th.

The Sky, on the other hand, score an average of 80.4 points per game, which ranks them ninth. However, they make 42.1% fewer field goals, which ranks them tenth.

The Fever get 32.5 rebounds per game, which ranks them 11th in the league. Whereas, the Sky gets 35.0 rebounds per game, ranking them seventh.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky: Date and Tip-off Time

The Indiana Fever will take on the Chicago Sky in an electrifying WNBA matchup on 1 Jun 2024, at 12:00 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Jun 1 2024 Time 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky on DirecTV Stream Streaming Platform.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning in to ESPN Channel.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky Team News

Indiana Fever Team News

Damiris Dantas is ruled out with a knee injury. Furthermore, Temi Fagbenle will be absent due to injury.

Caitlin Clark averages 17.3 points per game on average, 38.1% field goal percentage, 6.3 assists, and 32.1 minutes per game.

Forward NaLyssa Smith is also contributing, averaging 6.4 rebounds per game, 4.1 defensive, and 2.3 offensive.

Chicago Sky Team News

Kamilla Cardoso will be out of the team's action due to a shoulder injury.

Chicago guard Marina Mabrey averages 16.8 points, makes 40.5% field goal percentage, and has 4.8 assists in 33.2 minutes.

Forward Angel Reese leads Chicago with 8.6 rebounds per game, 3.8 defensive, and 4.8 offensive.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky Wings in WNBA matchups: