How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics, including how to watch and team news.

The Indiana Fever will square off against the Washington Mystics to start a thrilling WNBA battle on June 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Fever score 79.3 points per game, which is eighth in the league. Their offense is a little stronger than the Mystics', who score 76.1 points per game and are 12th in the league.

Indiana shoots better than Washington. They have a 42.8% field goal percentage, which ranks them sixth in the league, while Washington's 41.5% rate ranks them eleventh. Both teams have trouble getting boards. The Fever average 32.3 rebounds per game, while the Mystics are close behind with 32.1, which ranks them 11th and 12th, respectively.

On Jun 08, the Fever secured victory over the Mystics 83-85 during their previous matchup.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly-anticipated WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics will take place on 19 June 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date June 19 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics live on NBA TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Team News

Indiana Fever Team News

The availability of Damiris Dantas is uncertain due to a knee injury. Additionally, Temi Fagbenle will also remain absent due to a foot issue.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark averages 16.1 points, 90.6% free throws, and 6.2 assists.

Fever forward Aliyah Boston leads the boards along with 7.9 rebounds each game, combining 5.0 defensive 2.9 offensive, and 1.2 blocks.

Washington Mystics Team News

Brittney Sykes is ruled out of the team with a foot injury. Furthermore, Shakira Austin's availability is still uncertain due to a hip injury.

Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins averages 14.6 points per game and shoots 39.9% field goal and 82.5% free throw.

Forward Aaliyah Edwards adds 6.4 rebounds per game, combining 4.9 defensive as well as 1.6 offensive, to the Mystics' rebounding efforts.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics in WNBA matchups: