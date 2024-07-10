How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics.

The Indiana Fever host the Washington Mystics in a thrilling WNBA matchup to extend their winning streak to five games at home on July 10, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET.

The Fever have a 7-7 record in Eastern Conference games, but they've had a tough time in close games, going 1-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mystics are 2-10 against teams from their own conference. They are also fifth in the Eastern Conference, giving up 83.0 points per game and letting opponents shoot 45.1%.

Washington gives up 83.0 points per game, while Indiana gets 80.6 points per game. Indiana gives up 87.2 points per game, while Washington only gives up 78.6 points per game on average.

This is the third time this season that these two sides will face each other. The last game was on June 20, and the Fever won 88–81. Aliyah Boston scored 22 points to lead the team.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics will take place on July 10, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, IN, USA.

Date July 10, 2024 Time 12:00 pm ET Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, IN

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics live on the NBA TV Television network and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Team News

Indiana Fever Team News

With a field goal percentage of 43.0% and an average of 16.5 points per game, Kelsey Mitchell has been an important member of the Indiana Fever.

With an average of 8.4 rebounds per game, including 2.7 offensive rebounds, Aliyah Boston has been quite effective on the boards.

Washington Mystics Team News

For the Washington Mystics, Ariel Atkins has been a major scorer, averaging 14.5 points per game with a 40.6% field goal percentage.

Shakira Austin, who averages 6.8 rebounds per game, including 1.7 offensive rebounds, has been a formidable force on the boards.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics in the WNBA: