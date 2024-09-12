How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces, including how to watch and team news.

The Indiana Fever will take on the Las Vegas Aces in a highly anticipated WNBA clash on September 13, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Indiana Fever have a 19-18 record overall and an 11-7 record at home. They will be trying to use their home-court edge to their advantage when they meet the Las Vegas Aces, who have a 23-13 record overall and a good 12-6 record away from home.

The Fever are third in the East right now, and they will be going up against the Aces, who are second in the West and have been very tough on the road. The Fever score 84.4 points each game, which is third in the league. The Aces score 86.4 points per game, which is the most in the league.

The Aces beat the Fever 86–75 in their game on September 12, 2024.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

The Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces are ready to meet in a thrilling WNBA battle on September 13, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date September 13, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Team News

Indiana Fever Team News

This season, Caitlin Clark has averaged 19.2 points and shot 42.3% from the field along with 90.7% from the free throw line.

Aliyah Boston leads the defensive boards with 9.1 per game, 2.9 offensively and 6.2 defensively.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A'ja Wilson averages 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 52.7% shooting coming from the field with 85.5% from the line for free throws.

Jackie Young's 5.3 assists per game help the offense, but she averages 2.2 turnovers during 32.8 minutes.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces in WNBA matchups: