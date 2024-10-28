Facundo Torres, Orlando City slide past Charlotte FC, while Denis Bouanga and LAFC edge Vancouver Whitecaps

Orlando City SC's late season surge continues, while LAFC edges a determined Vancouver side

Orlando City SC's late season surge continued as Facundo Torres powered past Charlotte FC 2-0 in Game 1 of the first round best-of-three series Monday night

The Lions defeated Dean Smith's 2-0 at Inter&CO Stadium, with goals from Torres and Martin Ojeda sealing the victory.

Torres, a Uruguay international, opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a sublime volley from inside the box that drilled the roof of the net. Their lead was doubled late in the match by Ojeda in the 76th minute, who found the back of the net after a smart run into the box. Late in stoppage-time, Charlotte's Pep Biel saw straight-red for swiping the leg of Orlando's Robin Jansson and will miss leg two as a result. Game two of their series will be Friday at 7:30 pm ET at Bank of America Stadium.



Meanwhile, Denis Bouanga helped Los Angeles FC edged a determined Vancouver Whitecaps side 2-1 in Olivier Giroud's MLS Playoff debut. Bouanga sealed a spot kick to give LAFC a 30 minute lead while Cristian Olivera would double the Black and Gold Falcons' lead.

Ryan Gauld would score a late goal in the 90+5 minute.