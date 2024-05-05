This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Estudiantes de la Plata Vélez Sarsfield Final Copa de la Liga 2024Getty
Copa de la Liga Profesional
team-logo
team-logo
WATCH WITH FREE 7-DAY TRIAL ON
Anselm Noronha

Estudiantes vs Velez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Copa de la Liga ProfesionalEstudiantesVelez SarsfieldEstudiantes vs Velez Sarsfield

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Estudiantes and Velez Sarsfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estudiantes will be up against Velez in the first phase final of Liga Profesional Argentina at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on Sunday.

The last time the two sides met, nearly a year ago, Los Pincharratas won the tie 2-0 at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi last season.

Estudiantes overcame Boca Juniors 3-1 on penalties in the first phase semi-finals, while Velez defeated Argentinos Juniors 4-2 via shootout in order to make the final.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Estudiantes vs Velez Sarsfield kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 5, 2024
Kick-off time:2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT
Venue:Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Estudiantes and Velez Sarsfield will be played at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero, Argentina.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT on Sunday, May 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Estudiantes vs Velez Sarsfield online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
CBS Golazo NetworkWatch here

In the US, the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Estudiantes and Velez Sarsfield is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network, TyC Sports, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Estudiantes team news

Midfielder Javier Altamirano will miss out on account of a head injury for the hosts.

Guido Carrillo could lead the attack once again, with Fernando Zuqui and Jose Sosa deployed on the flanks.

Estudiantes possible XI: Mansilla; Mancuso, Lollo, Romero, G. Benedetti; Zuqui, Perez, Ascacibar; Palacios, Sosa; Carrillo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mansilla, Iacovich, Zozaya
Defenders:Romero, F. Fernandez, Flores, Lollo, G. Benedetti, N. Fernandez, Meza, Mancuso
Midfielders:Ascacibar, Perez, Zuqui, Kociubinski, Atum, N. Benedetti, Zapiola, Castillo Manyoma, Cetre
Forwards:Sosa, Mendez, Correa, Carrillo, Moreno, Naya, Piatti

Velez team news

Forward Braian Romero is suspended on account of his direct red card against Argentinos. So Alejo Uriel Sarco is likely to start upfront.

Matias Pellegrini, Ricardo Centurion and Yeison Gordillo are all sidelined through injuries.

Velez possible XI: Marchiori; Garcia, D. Fernandez, V. Gomez, Cavanagh; Ordonez, Bouzat; Pizzini, Aquino, T. Fernandez; Sarco

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Marchiori, Garzon
Defenders:V. Gomez, Mammana, D. Fernandez, Pernicone, E. Gomez, Cavanagh, Guidara, Garcia, Jara
Midfielders:Caseres, Mendez, Garayalde, Ordonez, Aquino, Cabrera, Montoro, T. Fernandez, Pizzini
Forwards:Lobato, Pineiro, Vecino, Bouzat, Sarco

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Estudiantes and Velez Sarsfield across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 7, 2023Estudiantes 2-0 Velez SarsfieldLiga Profesional Argentina
October 17, 2022Velez Sarsfield 4-0 EstudiantesLiga Profesional Argentina
May 24, 2022Velez Sarsfield 4-0 EstudiantesCONMEBOL Libertadores
April 7, 2022Estudiantes 4-1 Velez SarsfieldCONMEBOL Libertadores
March 6, 2022Velez Sarsfield 1-1 EstudiantesLiga Profesional Argentina

Useful links

Advertisement