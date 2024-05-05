Estudiantes vs Velez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Estudiantes and Velez Sarsfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estudiantes will be up against Velez in the first phase final of Liga Profesional Argentina at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on Sunday.

The last time the two sides met, nearly a year ago, Los Pincharratas won the tie 2-0 at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi last season.

Estudiantes overcame Boca Juniors 3-1 on penalties in the first phase semi-finals, while Velez defeated Argentinos Juniors 4-2 via shootout in order to make the final.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Estudiantes vs Velez Sarsfield kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT Venue: Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Estudiantes and Velez Sarsfield will be played at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero, Argentina.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT on Sunday, May 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Estudiantes vs Velez Sarsfield online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Estudiantes and Velez Sarsfield is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network, TyC Sports, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes team news

Midfielder Javier Altamirano will miss out on account of a head injury for the hosts.

Guido Carrillo could lead the attack once again, with Fernando Zuqui and Jose Sosa deployed on the flanks.

Estudiantes possible XI: Mansilla; Mancuso, Lollo, Romero, G. Benedetti; Zuqui, Perez, Ascacibar; Palacios, Sosa; Carrillo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mansilla, Iacovich, Zozaya Defenders: Romero, F. Fernandez, Flores, Lollo, G. Benedetti, N. Fernandez, Meza, Mancuso Midfielders: Ascacibar, Perez, Zuqui, Kociubinski, Atum, N. Benedetti, Zapiola, Castillo Manyoma, Cetre Forwards: Sosa, Mendez, Correa, Carrillo, Moreno, Naya, Piatti

Velez team news

Forward Braian Romero is suspended on account of his direct red card against Argentinos. So Alejo Uriel Sarco is likely to start upfront.

Matias Pellegrini, Ricardo Centurion and Yeison Gordillo are all sidelined through injuries.

Velez possible XI: Marchiori; Garcia, D. Fernandez, V. Gomez, Cavanagh; Ordonez, Bouzat; Pizzini, Aquino, T. Fernandez; Sarco

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marchiori, Garzon Defenders: V. Gomez, Mammana, D. Fernandez, Pernicone, E. Gomez, Cavanagh, Guidara, Garcia, Jara Midfielders: Caseres, Mendez, Garayalde, Ordonez, Aquino, Cabrera, Montoro, T. Fernandez, Pizzini Forwards: Lobato, Pineiro, Vecino, Bouzat, Sarco

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Estudiantes and Velez Sarsfield across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 7, 2023 Estudiantes 2-0 Velez Sarsfield Liga Profesional Argentina October 17, 2022 Velez Sarsfield 4-0 Estudiantes Liga Profesional Argentina May 24, 2022 Velez Sarsfield 4-0 Estudiantes CONMEBOL Libertadores April 7, 2022 Estudiantes 4-1 Velez Sarsfield CONMEBOL Libertadores March 6, 2022 Velez Sarsfield 1-1 Estudiantes Liga Profesional Argentina

Useful links