England vs Switzerland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between England and Switzerland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will take on Switzerland in the quarter-final of the Euro 2024 at the Duesseldorf Arena on Friday.

The Three Lions needed a late effort to grab a win against Slovakia. Jude Bellingham scored an equaliser in injury time before Harry Kane sealed the win in extra time to book the quarter-final berth. Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas scored the goals for Switzerland as they stunned Italy to get to this stage of the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Switzerland kick-off time

Date: July 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: Duesseldorf Arena

The match will be played at the Duesseldorf Arena on Friday, with kick-off at 12 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch England vs Switzerland online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, ViX and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

England team news

Centre-back Marc Guehi received a yellow card that will rule him out for the quarter-final match.

Luke Shaw, despite returning to full training before the knockout stage, is yet to feature for England at the Euros and is unlikely to be rushed into the starting lineup.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Konsa, Stones; Trippier, Bellingham, Rice, Foden, Saka; Kane, Toney

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson Defenders: Walker, Stones, Trippier, Konsa, Dunk, Gomez Midfielders: Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Gallagher, Wharton, Mainoo Forwards: Saka, Kane, Foden, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Palmer

Switzerland team news

Switzerland boss Murat Yakin is expected to have a fully fit squad and will have a positive selection dilemma on the right flank, where Silvan Widmer returns from suspension.

It will be an uphill task for them to beat England but after their performance in the last round, the team will be confident of delivering a good fight.

Switzerland possible XI: Sommer; Schar, Rodriguez, Akanji; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Mvogo, Kobel Defenders: Stergiou, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Zesiger, Schar Midfielders: Zakaria, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber, Sierro, Aebischer, Shaqiri, Jashari, Rieder Forwards: Embolo, Okafor, Steffen, Vargas, Duah, Ndoye, Amdouni

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/03/22 England 2 - 1 Switzerland Friendly 09/06/19 Switzerland 0 - 0 England UEFA Nations League 12/09/18 England 1 - 0 Switzerland Friendly 09/09/15 England 2 - 0 Switzerland Euro qualifiers 09/09/14 Switzerland 0 - 2 England Euro qualifiers

Useful links