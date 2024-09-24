How to watch today's England vs Haudenosaunee World Lacrosse Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Championship Lacrosse game between England and Haudenosaunee, as well as start time and team news.

England endured their second straight loss at the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships, falling 3-23 to hosts USA on Sunday.

England began the game on a strong note, recovering from a 2-0 deficit to equalize at 2-2. However, the USA quickly asserted their dominance, showcasing their class in a commanding 23-3 victory.

The designated home side will now face Haudenosaunee in their last pool stage encounter on Tuesday. Haudenosaunee were also on the wrong end of a smashing in their opener to USA, losing 16-9. They were much more competitive against Canada, who eventually came out on top 13-10 to deal Haudenosaunee their second straight defeat.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming England vs Haudenosaunee game, including key players and where to watch.

England vs Haudenosaunee: Date and Tip-off Time

England and Haudenosaunee are ready to meet in an epic World Championship Lacrosse game on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT, at Mary C. Winder Community Center, in Oneida, New York.

Date Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT Venue Mary C. Winder Community Center Location Oneida, New York

How to watch England vs Haudenosaunee Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic World Lacrosse Championship matchup between England and Haudenosaunee live on the ESPNU channel and ESPN+ streaming service.

England vs Haudenosaunee Team News

England Team News

Debutant goalie Jacob Brindle recorded an impressive 80% save rate in his first major tournament appearance for England during their 23-3 loss to the USA at the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships on Sunday. In the second half, Brindle faced 25 shots, managing to save 20 of them.

England began the match strongly, recovering from an early 2-0 deficit to tie the game at 2-2 within the first six minutes, thanks to goals from Elliot Leonard and Corey Small. Small netted a third goal for a resilient England side just before halftime, but the USA’s relentless performance sealed the win, keeping them unbeaten heading into their final pool stage match.

Haudenosaunee Team News

Karson Tarbell kickstarted the Haudenosaunee through an epic second and third quarter comeback in which they doubled the Canadians in shots. Zed Williams tied it early into the fourth, but that was a wrap on the rally.

Randy Staats led the Haudenosaunee with four goals and two assists against USA, while Williams had a pair of goals and assists. Staats had five points (2G, 3A) for the Haudenosaunee against Canada.