How to watch today's Ecuador vs Peru World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ecuador will be looking to return to winning ways in their World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) campaign when they welcome Peru to Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado on Tuesday.
La Tri suffered a 1-0 defeat against Brazil last week, while Peru remain without a win after seven matchdays.

How to watch Ecuador vs Peru online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Ecuador and Peru will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Ecuador vs Peru kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2 pm PT / 5 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado
The World Cup Qualification match between Ecuador and Peru will be played at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador.
It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Tuesday, September 10, in the US.
Team news & squads
Ecuador team news
Yaimar Medina has replaced Alan Minda in the squad, who pulled out of the squad due to injury ahead of the Brazil loss.
Meanwhile, defender Angelo Preciado is back from his ban and can start against Peru, with the nation's highest goalscorer Enner Valencia leading from the front as captain.
Ecuador possible XI: Galindez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Franco, Caicedo, Paez, Estupinan; Rodriguez, E. Valencia.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Galinder, Ramirez, Napa
|Defenders:
|Preciado, Estupinan, Torres, Hincapie, Arreaga, Pacho, Porozo, Ordonez, Chavez
|Midfielders:
|Mena, Gruezo, Caicedo, Franco, Mendez, Sarmiento, Paez, Corozo, Medina, Yeboah, Vite, Delgado, Mercado
|Forwards:
|E. Valencia, Rodriguez, Angulo, A. Valencia
Peru team news
Alianz Lima forward Franco Zanelatto had to withdraw from the squad ahead of this month's qualifiers, as Peru boss Jorge Fossati is likely to go ahead with a similar line-up from the Colombia draw at home last week.
Gianluca Lapadula should continue upfront with Alex Valera for company.
Peru possible XI: Gallese; Araujo, Zambrano, Callens; Advincula, Cartagena, Tapia, Pena, Lopez; Valera, Lapadula.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gallese, Caceda, Romero
|Defenders:
|Adcincula, Trauco, Corzo, Abram, Zambrano, Lopez, Araujo, Callens, Santamaria, Sonne, Garces
|Midfielders:
|Tapia, Pena, Cartagena, Castillo, Quispe, Archimbaud, Murrugarra
|Forwards:
|Flores, Polo, Y. Reyna, Lapadula, Valera, B. Reyna, Ormeno, Grimaldo, Castro
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Ecuador and Peru across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 1, 2022
|Peru 1-1 Ecuador
|World Cup Qualifiers
|June 23, 2021
|Ecuador 2-2 Peru
|Copa America
|June 8, 2021
|Ecuador 1-2 Peru
|World Cup Qualifiers
|September 5, 2019
|Peru 0-1 Ecuador
|International Friendly
|November 15, 2018
|Peru 0-2 Ecuador
|International Friendly