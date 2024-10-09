How to watch today's Ecuador vs Paraguay World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Ecuador and Paraguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ecuador are set to welcome Paraguay to Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado for a World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) matchday nine encounter on Thursday.

Both sides picked up victories in the previous round of matches, as La Tri defeated Peru by a solitary goal while Gustavo Alfaro's men picked up a 1-0 win over Brazil.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ecuador vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Ecuador and Paraguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Ecuador vs Paraguay kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET Venue: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado

The World Cup Qualification match between Ecuador and Paraguay will be played at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador.

It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Thursday, October 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ecuador team news

Diego Palacios and Leonardo Realpe are sidelined through knee and thigh injuries respectively. So Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece could look at a similar lineup from the Peru win.

Moises Caicedo is the mainstay in midfield, with Felix Torres, Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapie forming the back-three.

With Angelo Preciado and Pervis Estupinan as the two full-backs, Enner Valencia will be joined by John Mercado and Kendry Paez in attack.

Ecuador possible XI: Galindez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Franco, Caicedo, Estupinan; Mercado, Valencia, Paez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Galinder, M. Ramirez, Valle Defenders: Preciado, Estupinan, Torres, Hincapie, C. Ramirez, Arreaga, Pacho, Ordonez, Chavez Midfielders: Caicedo, Franco, Plata, Sarmiento, Paez, Yeboah, Medina, Vite, Mercado, Zambrano Forwards: Valencia, Rodriguez, Campana

Paraguay team news

With playmaker Jesus Medina ruled out with a leg injury, Alfaro will be banking on Miguel Almiron to deliver in the final third, with Isidro Pitta leading the line.

Omar Alderete will be partnered by Fabian Balbuena, while Botafogo goalkeeper Roberto Junior Fernandez eyes another clean sheet following the one against Brazil.

Paraguay possible XI: Fernandez; Caceres, Balbuena, Alderete, Alonso; Villasanti, Bobadilla; D. Gomez, Enciso, Almiron; Pitta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Fernandez, Espinola Defenders: G. Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, Arzamendia, Alderete, Velazquez, Caceres, Salcedo, Rivas, Sandez Midfielders: Almiron, Villasanti, Kaku, Cubas, Sosa, D. Gomez, Bobadilla, Galarza, Cuenca Forwards: Romero, Sanabria, Enciso, Arce, Pitta, Oviedo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Ecuador and Paraguay across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 24, 2022 Paraguay 3-1 Ecuador World Cup Qualifiers September 2, 2021 Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay World Cup Qualifiers March 23, 2017 Paraguay 2-1 Ecuador World Cup Qualifiers March 24, 2016 Ecuador 2-2 Paraguay World Cup Qualifiers March 26, 2013 Ecuador 4-1 Paraguay World Cup Qualifiers

