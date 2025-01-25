How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs Wake Forest NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Duke Blue Devils (16-2) head to Lawrence Joel Coliseum on Saturday to face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-4) in an exciting ACC showdown.

Riding a remarkable 12-game winning streak, the Blue Devils are showing why they're one of the most feared teams in the ACC. Led by standout freshman Cooper Flagg, who’s averaging an impressive 19.2 points per game, Duke has been firing on all cylinders. Flagg’s two-way dominance has anchored Duke's tenacious defense, which has become a hallmark of their season.

The Blue Devils remain undefeated on the road this year (5-0) and have a .768 winning percentage in ACC matchups as a top-five team. Their recent 88-63 rout of Boston College was a testament to their offensive versatility, with contributions from freshmen like Isaiah Evans and veterans such as Tyrese Proctor, who continue to create mismatches for opponents.

While Wake Forest has been rock solid at home, boasting a 10-0 record, Duke's suffocating defense is likely to present a daunting challenge. The Blue Devils have held all but one unranked opponent under 65 points this season and have consistently locked down in second halves, often holding teams to under 30 points. With Jon Scheyer guiding the team to a stellar 70-20 coaching record, Duke looks ready to deliver another dominant performance and make a strong case as the team to beat in the ACC.

Duke Blue Devils vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Date and tip-off time

The Duke Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Venue Lawrence Joel Coliseum Location Winston-Salem, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Duke Blue Devils vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons play-by-play commentary on radio

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

In Duke's recent win over Boston College, Cooper Flagg stole the spotlight with 28 points on an efficient 9-of-14 from the field while going 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. Flagg added five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and two steals in a complete effort. Tyrese Proctor chipped in with 20 points, including three shots from beyond the arc, while Isaiah Evans contributed 16 points, drilling four 3-pointers. The Blue Devils shot a scorching 52 percent from the floor and dominated the boards with a 36-22 rebounding advantage.

Key Injuries: F Maliq Brown remains sidelined.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons team news & key performers

The Demon Deacons, meanwhile, overcame a sloppy, turnover-heavy first half in their last outing but came alive in the second to secure a hard-fought win. Cameron Hildreth led the way with 20 points, knocking down 10-of-12 free throws and grabbing six rebounds while playing all 40 minutes. Hunter Sallis delivered a solid performance with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Efton Reid III and Tre'Von Spillers added 12 points apiece. Wake Forest won the battle of the boards, out-rebounding their opponent 41-33, and limited their rivals to just 25 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Key Injuries: F Marqus Marion, F Vincent Ricchuiti, F Mason Hagedorn, and G Will Underwood are unavailable.