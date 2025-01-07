How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs Pittsburgh Panthers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs Pittsburgh NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Two red-hot teams square off on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, when the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (12-2) host the surging Pittsburgh Panthers (12-2) at 7:00 PM ET. Riding an eight-game winning streak, Duke will face a formidable challenge from Pitt, winners of their last five contests.

The Blue Devils come into this matchup fresh off a dominant 89-62 victory over SMU. Duke took control early, leading 41-32 at halftime before pouring in 48 points in the second half to seal the deal. The team was sharp offensively, shooting 53.2% from the floor, 40.7% from beyond the arc, and 75% from the charity stripe. Cooper Flagg had a standout performance, posting a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Tyrese Proctor chipped in 14 points and six boards to round out the effort.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Panthers continued their strong run with an 83-68 win over Stanford. Pitt held a 38-30 edge at halftime and built on that lead with 45 points in the second half to secure the victory. The Panthers were lights-out offensively, hitting 56.4% of their shots from the field, 36.8% from downtown, and an impressive 93.3% from the free-throw line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. the Pittsburgh Panthers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Duke Blue Devils vs Pittsburgh Panthers: Date and tip-off time

The Duke Blue Devils and the Pittsburgh Panthers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Pittsburgh Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Offensively, Duke has also been firing on all cylinders, scoring 80.3 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and matching Pitt’s 35.9% three-point clip. The Blue Devils feature three players averaging double-digit points, with Cooper Flagg leading the way at 17.4 points per game. Flagg also directs the offense, handing out a team-best 3.6 assists per game. Whether operating in the post or attacking from the perimeter, Flagg is the focal point of Duke’s offense, and his stellar play has elevated the Blue Devils to their current level of dominance.

Pittsburgh Panthers team news & key performers

Pitt’s offense has been a powerhouse this season, averaging 84.1 points per game while shooting 49.5% overall and 35.9% from three-point range. The team boasts four players scoring in double figures, led by Ishmael Leggett, who averages 17.8 points per game. Jaland Lowe is close behind with 17.4 points per game and is the team’s top playmaker, dishing out 6.1 assists per contest. Pittsburgh’s potent attack will face its stiffest test yet in Duke, which boasts the ACC’s top defense.