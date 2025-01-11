How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs Notre Dame NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (13-2) will look to extend their perfect start in ACC play when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-8) on Saturday afternoon. Riding a nine-game winning streak, Duke has emerged victorious in its first five conference matchups.

The Blue Devils improved to 10-3 after a commanding 86-66 win over Syracuse in their most recent outing. Duke held a slim 35-33 lead at halftime but exploded for 51 points in the second half to pull away. The team shot an impressive 52.5% from the floor and forced 17 turnovers in the dominant performance.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish are 6-8 following a narrow 54-52 defeat against NC State. Despite building a 34-26 advantage at halftime, Notre Dame managed just 18 points in the second half, allowing the game to slip through their fingers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs the Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Duke Blue Devils vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Date and tip-off time

The Duke Blue Devils and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, January 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Duke Blue Devils vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

On the Duke side, freshman sensation Cooper Flagg leads the charge, averaging 17.5 points on 45% shooting along with 8.5 rebounds per game. Additional players to keep an eye on include freshman guard Kon Knueppel (12.7 PPG and 3.5 RPG), junior guard Tyrese Proctor (11.7 PPG and 3.7 RPG), and freshman center Khaman Maluach (8.1 PPG and 5.6 RPG).

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

Sophomore guard Markus Burton, who recently returned from a lengthy knee injury, has been a significant boost for Notre Dame. He leads the team with 18.4 points and 4.0 assists per game. Other key contributors for the Irish include junior forward Trae Davis (16.5 PPG and 5.6 RPG), sophomore guard Braeden Shrewsberry (15.9 PPG), and senior guard Matt Allocco (10.1 PPG and 4.5 RPG).