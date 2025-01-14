How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs Miami Hurricanes NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs Miami NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (14-2) will look to extend their dominant eight-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Hurricanes (4-12) on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET.

Miami’s challenging season continued on Saturday with an 88-78 home loss to Wake Forest, pushing their record to 4-12. Despite their struggles, the Hurricanes showed flashes of promise but couldn’t keep up defensively, allowing 40% shooting overall and 51% on two-point attempts (14-of-27).

Duke enters this contest fresh off an 86-78 home victory against Notre Dame. The Blue Devils showcased their offensive firepower, led by Cooper Flagg, who poured in 42 points while shooting an incredible 11-of-14 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Flagg also contributed 6 rebounds and 7 assists in an all-around stellar performance. Markus Burton added 23 points, knocking down 4-of-6 from deep, while Khaman Maluach was nearly flawless, scoring 19 points on 6-of-7 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. the Miami Hurricanes NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Duke Blue Devils vs Miami Hurricanes: Date and tip-off time

The Duke Blue Devils and the Miami Hurricanes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Miami Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils and the Miami Hurricanes on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Duke Blue Devils vs Miami Hurricanes play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Duke's defense had its share of struggles in the win over Notre Dame, surrendering 78 points on 53% shooting. Their issues were particularly noticeable inside, where the Fighting Irish converted a staggering 76% of their two-point attempts. Despite these defensive lapses, the Blue Devils' high-powered offense carried the day, a trend they hope to maintain as they face Miami. The Blue Devils boast Cooper Flagg, widely regarded as the top prospect for the 2025 NBA Draft, assuming he takes the anticipated one-and-done route.

Meanwhile, Kon Knueppel has emerged as a key addition to Duke's lineup, carving out a significant role on the team. Beyond these standouts, head coach Jon Scheyer has a wealth of talent and versatile options to piece together a formidable squad.

Miami Hurricanes team news & key performers

Miami's effort against Wake Forest was spearheaded by Cameron Hildreth, who scored 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting, including a scorching 6-of-8 from three-point range. Matthew Cleveland and Hunter Sallis chipped in 22 points each, with Cleveland shooting 61.5% and Sallis 53.3% from the floor. Tre'Von Spillers also contributed efficiently, going 8-of-11 for 17 points.