How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs Mason Patriots NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two red-hot teams collide as the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (8-2) welcome the George Mason Patriots (7-3) on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Duke looks to extend their four-game winning streak, while George Mason rides the momentum of five straight victories into this showdown.

The Blue Devils are coming off a dominant 72-46 triumph over Incarnate Word. After a modest 28-21 lead at halftime, Duke turned on the jets in the second half, putting up 44 points to seal the win. Duke shot 43.6% from the floor, 32% from beyond the arc, and 76.2% from the free-throw line in the victory. Khaman Maluach paced the team with 17 points and seven rebounds.

On the other side, George Mason handled Tulane 76-64 in their most recent contest. The Patriots stormed to a commanding 45-27 halftime lead and managed to hold off Tulane despite being outscored 37-31 in the second half. The Patriots shot 43.6% from the field, hit 40% of their three-pointers, and converted an impressive 83.3% of their free throws. Brayden O’Connor and Darius Maddox were key contributors, each dropping 17 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. the Mason Patriots NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Duke Blue Devils vs Mason Patriots: Date and tip-off time

The Devils and the Patriots will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Mason Patriots on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils and Mason Patriots on:

TV Channel: ACCN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Duke Blue Devils vs Mason Patriots play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

For the Blue Devils, freshman phenom Cooper Flagg leads the way with averages of 15.9 points and nine rebounds per contest. Kon Knueppel has been a steady scorer, contributing 12.2 points and 3.2 assists per game, while Tyrese Proctor adds 11.7 points and 3.7 boards. Isaiah Evans (8.7 points) and Caleb Foster (8.4 points) are also reliable options, giving Duke multiple offensive weapons. Coach Jon Scheyer has utilized a deep bench that includes key contributors like Sion James, Khaman Maluach, Darren Harris, Maliq Brown, and Mason Gillis to maintain balance and depth throughout the lineup.

Mason Patriots team news & key performers

Darius Maddox has been the offensive spark for George Mason, averaging 14.9 points per game this season. He’s joined in double-figure scoring by Jalen Haynes (11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds), Giovanni Emejuru (10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds), and Brayden O’Connor (10.1 points). Key role players like Woody Newton, K.D. Johnson, Zach Anderson, Jared Billups, Justin Begg, and Jeremiah Quigley round out a deep rotation for the Patriots, who are shooting a solid 48.4% from the field this year.