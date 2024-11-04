How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs Maine Black Bears NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs Maine NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) will face off against the Maine Black Bears (0-0) on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, with coverage on the ACC Network.

Much of the offseason buzz around the hosts has focused on the arrival of Cooper Flagg. Many see him as a potential top draft pick, and he's already being touted as a candidate for the best player in college basketball this season. Last year, the Blue Devils finished with an impressive 29-7 record, ultimately falling in the Elite Eight.

The visitors closed last season at 15-17, including a 7-9 mark in conference play, but they're hoping for a stronger finish this year. One challenge, however, is that only two of last season's starters have returned. Maine found themselves in several tight games last year, but struggled to secure wins in those close contests. Their top performer from last season, who averaged 12.6 points per game and earned the America East Defensive Player of the Year title, is back and expected to lead the team.

Duke Blue Devils vs Maine Black Bears: Date and tip-off time

The Duke Blue Devils and the Maine Black Bears in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Monday, November 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Maine Black Bears on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils and Maine Black Bears live on:

National TV channel : ACC Network

: Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Duke Blue Devils vs Maine Black Bears play-by-play commentary on radio

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Jon Scheyer heads into his third season at the helm for Duke, and there's widespread confidence that this squad has what it takes to go the distance. A key addition this year is shooting guard Sion James, who joins from Tulane, where he averaged 14 points per game last season. For Duke, this matchup is likely to serve as a tune-up, with hopes of building a comfortable lead and giving significant minutes to bench players.

Maine Black Bears team news & key performers

The visitors, meanwhile, will need a stellar defensive showing to stay competitive after allowing 67.6 points per game last season, where they were led by Peter Filipovity, who put up 14.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game last year. Kellen Tynes also returns with averages of 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, while Jaden Clayton contributed a team-high 4 assists per game, along with 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds.