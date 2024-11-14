How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs Dayton Flyers NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke Blue vs Dayton NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The University of Dayton women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time this season, set to face off against No. 16 Duke University on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:00 pm ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Flyers, currently 2-0, come into this matchup after home victories over Southeast Missouri State and Delaware State. This showdown with Duke is the Flyers' sole road game in their non-conference schedule, with the team having gone 2-11 in away games last season.

Duke brings a 2-1 record into the contest, including a 1-0 mark at home. The Blue Devils wrapped up last season with a 22-12 record.

Head coach Kara Lawson leads Duke in her fifth season, holding an impressive 70-34 coaching record. A true icon in women’s basketball, Lawson was recognized as one of the 200 most influential figures in the sport in the summer of 2020.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. Dayton Flyers NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Duke Blue Devils vs Dayton Flyers NCAA Women's match: Date and tip-off time

The Duke Blue Devils and the Dayton Flyers in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Thursday, November 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Dayton Flyers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils and the Dayton Flyers live on:

National TV channel: ACCNX

How to listen to Duke Blue Devils vs Dayton Flyers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Duke's head coach Kara Lawson is now in her fifth season, building on a 70-34 record. A widely respected figure in the sport, Lawson was honored in 2020 as one of the 200 most influential people in women’s basketball.

The Blue Devils are putting up 84.0 points per game while holding their opponents to 62.7 points. They’re shooting 29.7 percent from the floor and only 6.0 percent from beyond the arc. Duke averages 15.0 turnovers per game, while forcing 25.3 from their opponents.

Ashlon Jackson and Toby Fournier are key contributors for Duke, each posting 38.0 points across the team’s three games so far.

Dayton Flyers team news & key performers

Head coach Tamika Williams-Jeter enters her third season at the helm of her hometown Dayton Flyers after a year at Wittenberg. Her coaching journey also includes stints as an assistant at Kansas, Kentucky, Penn State, and Ohio State.

The Flyers are off to a strong start, averaging 77.0 points per game while limiting opponents to just 57.0 points. Dayton is shooting 46.7 percent from the field, though they’re hitting only 21.1 percent from three-point range and 65.3 percent from the free-throw line. The team holds a notable +14.5 advantage on the boards and a +1.5 edge in turnover margin.

Senior Ivy Wolf leads Dayton with 16.0 points and 4.0 assists per game, with junior Shantavia Dawkins adding 12.0 points per game. Senior Arianna Smith is making her presence felt inside, averaging a double-double with 11 points and 10.0 rebounds.