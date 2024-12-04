How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs Auburn Tigers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Auburn Tigers NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

No. 9 Duke Blue Devils welcomes No. 2 Auburn Tigers to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday for a high-profile matchup in the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Blue Devils hold a 3-0 lead in their all-time series against the Tigers, with this meeting marking just their second face-off since the early 2000s.

Duke enters this clash on the heels of a convincing 70-48 win over Seattle U, rebounding well from a narrow 75-72 loss to No. 1 Kansas in Las Vegas. Despite a strong push late in the game, the Blue Devils couldn’t overcome the Jayhawks’ resolve.

Auburn, on the other hand, has been one of the hottest teams in college basketball through the opening month of the season. The Tigers impressed with a 3-0 performance at the Maui Invitational, collecting wins over ranked opponents Iowa State, North Carolina, and Memphis, solidifying their position as one of the nation’s top squads.

Duke Blue Devils vs Auburn Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Duke Blue Devils and Auburn Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 9:15 pm ET/ 6:15 pm PT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:15 pm ET/ 6:15 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Auburn Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils and Auburn Tigers live on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

For Duke, freshman standout Cooper Flagg has been the engine driving the team, putting up 15.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Flagg also averages 1.3 steals and blocks per contest, though turnovers remain an area for improvement with three per game. Kon Knueppel adds a scoring punch in the backcourt with 13.4 points per game, along with 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and one steal per outing. Meanwhile, Tyrese Proctor rounds out the Blue Devils’ core contributors, averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

Johni Broome has been Auburn's centerpiece, averaging 20.7 points per game to lead the team. He also dominates the boards with 12.9 rebounds per game, while chipping in 3.3 assists and 3.1 blocks per outing. His partner in the frontcourt, Chaney Johnson, contributes 10.6 points and six rebounds per game. Johnson also adds 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks, rounding out a formidable duo for the Tigers.