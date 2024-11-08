How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs Army Black Knights NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs Army NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Army Black Knights (1-0) will take on the Duke Blue Devils (2-0) on Friday, November 8, at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Last season, the Knights had a challenging year, ending with a 10-22 overall record and a 6-12 mark in the Patriot League, placing them near the bottom above only Holy Cross and Loyola. Their season concluded with a first-round exit to Holy Cross in the Patriot League Tournament.

Duke had a strong season, going 27-9 overall and finishing 15-5 in the ACC, right behind North Carolina. Although they faced an early exit to NC State in the ACC Tournament, they bounced back to reach the Elite Eight in the national tournament before being eliminated again by NC State.

Duke Blue Devils vs Army Black Knights: Date and tip-off time

The Duke Blue Devils and the Army Black Knights in a highly anticipated game on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Friday, November 8, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Army Black Knights on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils and Army Black Knights live on:

National TV channel : ACC Network

: Streaming service: FuboTV

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

For Duke, Kon Kneuppel led the charge with 22 points, one of six Blue Devils to hit double figures in their 96-62 win over the Maine Black Bears. Cooper Flagg impressed in his debut with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Caleb Foster and Sion James each scored 11 points, while Tyrese Proctor tallied 10 points and five rebounds. Mason Gillis also reached double digits with 10 points. Impressively, nine out of the ten Duke players who took the court scored in the win.

Army Black Knights team news & key performers

On the other side, Josh Scovens led the Army Black Knights with 22 points and five rebounds in their 67-59 victory over Albany. Jalen Tucker contributed 12 points and six boards, while Blake Barker added 11 points to help seal the win.