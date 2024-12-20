How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Dallas Stars and the New York Rangers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The 2024-25 NHL season continues on Friday, December 20, with the Colorado Avalanche squaring off against the Anaheim Ducks in a Western Conference clash at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The puck drops at 10:00 PM ET.

The Colorado Avalanche are coming off a win against the Sharks but recently fell to the Canucks. They have matchups with the Kraken, Utah Hockey Club, and Jets lined up next. Colorado is averaging 3.26 goals per game and capitalizing on 24% of their power-play chances, ranking them as one of the more effective offenses in the league.

On the other hand, the Anaheim Ducks earned back-to-back wins against the Blue Jackets and Jets. Their upcoming schedule includes games against the Utah Hockey Club, Golden Knights, and Flyers. Anaheim is scoring an average of 2.43 goals per game while converting 15.1% of their power-play opportunities, highlighting room for improvement on the offensive end.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game, plus plenty more.

Anaheim Ducks vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Anaheim Ducks will square off against the Colorado Avalanche in a thrilling NHL clash on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Date Friday, December 20, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Honda Center Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

Anaheim Ducks vs Colorado Avalanche team news & key performers

Anaheim Ducks team news

The Anaheim Ducks, meanwhile, managed a gutsy 3-2 victory over Winnipeg, where they outshot the Jets 31-23 and rallied from a late third-period deficit. Frank Vatrano led the charge with two goals and an assist, while goalie Lukas Dostal stopped 21 shots, improving his record to 7-8-3 on the season.

Dostal has been a steady presence for Anaheim, with a 2.65 GAA and a .920 save percentage, while John Gibson holds a 5-4-1 record with a 3.00 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Defensively, the Ducks allow 3.03 goals per game, ranking 16th in the league, but their offense has been their Achilles’ heel, producing just 2.43 goals per game, the second-lowest in the NHL. Only three Anaheim players have more than 14 points, and no skater has cracked double digits in goals so far this season.

Colorado Avalanche team news

Mackenzie Blackwood handled goaltending duties for the Avalanche on Thursday against the Sharks, so it’s expected that Scott Wedgewood will step into the crease on Friday night. Wedgewood, who started the season with the Predators, has impressed since joining Colorado, posting a 3-2-0 record with a 1.92 GAA and a stellar .931 save percentage over four starts and one relief appearance.

Offensively, Colorado averages 3.24 goals per game, which ranks 9th in the NHL, but they’ve struggled defensively, giving up 3.45 goals per game, placing them 28th. In response, the Avalanche revamped their goaltending lineup, adding both Blackwood and Wedgewood within the past three weeks to bolster their defense.

