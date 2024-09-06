How to watch today's Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Wings (9-24, 11th) will aim to break out of a two-game slump as they head into Friday’s game against the Atlanta Dream (11-22, 9th).

Currently sitting in 11th place in the WNBA standings, Dallas holds a (9-24) record and is trailing by two games for the final playoff spot. Their momentum from a prior three-game winning streak was halted, and they’ve since dropped two consecutive games, including a narrow 90-86 loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Atlanta, holding an (11-22) record and in ninth place, is neck-and-neck with the Chicago Sky for the 8th seed but lacks the tiebreaker advantage. If the season ended now, Atlanta would miss the postseason. The Dream are also struggling, having dropped five of their last six games, including a 74-66 defeat against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings WNBA game, including injury reports, key players and where to watch.

Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage WNBA clash between the Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings will occur on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT, at Gateway Center Arena, in College Park, Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Friday, September 6, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Arena Gateway Center Arena, College Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Atlanta Dream Team News

Atlanta will be without the key duo of aerial threats, Iliana Rupert Matilde Villa and Nyadiew Puoch.

Atlanta are putting up an average of 75.8 points per game, ranking last in the league, while hitting 40.8% of their shots from the field, also 12th overall, and connecting on 31.2% of their attempts from beyond the arc, placing them 11th.

Rhyne Howard is Atlanta’s top scorer, averaging 16.7 points per game, with Allisha Gray trailing close behind at 15.7 points per contest. Howard also leads the team in playmaking, averaging 3.0 assists per game.

Dallas Wings Team News

Dallas will be without the services of trio Awak Kuier, Carla Leite and Stephanie Soares.

The Dallas Wings are putting up an average of 83.8 points per game, ranking 4th in the league. They are hitting 44.6% of their shots from the field (5th overall) and connecting on 32.6% of their attempts from beyond the arc, placing them 8th in three-point shooting.

Arike Ogunbowale tops the scoring and assisting charts for Dallas, putting up an average of 22.6 points per game and handing out an average of 5.2 dimes per match, with Satou Sabally close behind as the team's second-highest scorer, contributing 19.5 points per match.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings in WNBA matchups: