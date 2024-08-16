How to watch today's Atlanta Dream vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Seattle Storm, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage WNBA clash between the Atlanta Dream and the Seattle Storm is set to take place on August 16, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. After Jewell Loyd scored 30 points to help the Seattle Storm beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89–83, the team is going to Atlanta to compete with the Dream.

The Dream have had a rough time at home, where they have a 3-8 record. They do better when they control mistakes. Atlanta gives up 13.4 turnovers each game on average.

The Storm are 6-5 when they perform away from home. With 21.0 assists per game, Seattle is second in the Western Conference. Skylar Diggins-Smith leads the team with 6.5 assists per game.

The two teams have clashed twice this season. Back on July 15, the Storm beat the Dream 81–70, with Ezi Magbegor scoring 18 points and Maya Caldwell scoring 19 for the Dream.

Atlanta Dream vs Seattle Storm: Date and Tip-off Time

The Atlanta Dream will take on the Seattle Storm in an electrifying WNBA battle on August 16, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at The Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, in College Park, Georgia.

Date August 16, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Arena The Gateway Center Arena @ College Park Location College Park, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Seattle Storm Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Seattle Storm live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Atlanta Dream vs Seattle Storm Team News

Atlanta Dream Team News

Jordin Canada will not be able to compete again until following the Olympic break due to a broken right finger.

Additionally, Lorela Cubaj is unavailable because of personal matters.

For the Dream, Tina Charles scores 13.6 points and pulls down 8.2 rebounds on average each game.

Seattle Storm Team News

MacKenzie Holmes is going to miss the 2024 WNBA season because she had surgery on her left knee.

Of all the Storm players, Nneka Ogwumike has the most average points (17.4), rebounds (7.7), and steals (1.9).

Jewell Loyd scores 20.1 points per game on average for Seattle. She makes 36.2% of her shots from the field along with 86.9% of her free throws.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Atlanta Dream and the Seattle Storm in WNBA matchups: