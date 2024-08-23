How to watch today's Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Phoenix Mercury, including how to watch and team news.

The Atlanta Dream and the Phoenix Mercury are set to battle with each other to open a high-voltage WNBA action on August 23, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. During their last meeting on August 22, 2024, the Atlanta Dream defeated the Phoenix Mercury 72-63 in a low-scoring game.

With a 10–17 record overall and a 6–8 record at home, the Dream have had a tough time scoring. They are 12th in the league with 75.6 points per game. But their defense makes up for it; they only let 80.1 points for each game, which ranks them fifth in the league.

While the Mercury have a 15-14 record overall and a 6-10 record on the road, they are a stronger offensive team, placing fourth in points each game with 83.3. But their defense has been weaker; they give up 84.4 points per game, and this places them ninth.

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and Tip-off Time

The Atlanta Dream will face the Phoenix Mercury in an epic WNBA battle on August 23, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at The Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, in College Park, Georgia.

Date August 23, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Arena The Gateway Center Arena @ College Park Location College Park, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Phoenix Mercury live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury Team News

Atlanta Dream Team News

Aerial Powers is ruled out of the team's lineup with a calf injury.

Rhyne Howard averages 16.3 points per game on 39.2% shooting and 78.3% free throws.

Tina Charles has led the Atlanta Dream with 8.7 rebounds for each game, 2.1 offensively and 6.6 defensively.

Phoenix Mercury Team News

The availability of Charisma Osborne is uncertain due to her leg injury. Additionally, Rebecca Allen will remain absent in the next game with a hamstring injury.

Kahleah Copper is scoring 23.1 points per game on average while making 45.2% of her field goals and 82.2% of her free throws.

Brittney Griner grabs 6.4 rebounds per game, 2.0 of which are offensive and 4.4 off of them.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Atlanta Dream and the Phoenix Mercury in WNBA matchups: