How to watch today's Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever, including how to watch and team news.

The Atlanta Dream will face the Indiana Fever in a thrilling WNBA battle on June 21, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

The Dream gets 77.4 points per game, which places them 11th in the league. The Fever, on the other hand, sits in eighth place with 79.3 points per game.

Atlanta's defense is the fifth-best in the league, allowing only 79.9 points per game. Indiana, on the other hand, gives up 88.9 points per game, the most of any team in the league, and well enough to secure 12th place.

The last time these two teams faced each other on Jun 14, Fever emerged victorious 91-84 over the Dream.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly-anticipated WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever is set to take place on 21 June 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date 21 June 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET Arena State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Atlanta Dream Team News

Key player Rhyne Howard averages 16.2 points, 39.9% field goal percentage, and 79.3% free throw accuracy.

The Dream's Tina Charles averages 9.0 rebounds each game, including 6.7 defensively and 2.3 offensively.

Indiana Fever Team News

Caitlin Clark averages 16.1 points and 90.6% free throw accuracy, despite a 38.3% field goal percentage. Her 6.2 assists per game demonstrate her playmaking talent.

Key player Aliyah Boston averages 7.9 rebounds per game, which includes 5.0 on defense and 2.9 on offense, helping Indiana's paint presence and rebounding.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever in WNBA matchups: