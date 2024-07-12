How to watch today's Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Las Vegas Aces.

The Atlanta Dream host the Las Vegas Aces in a thrilling WNBA matchup on July 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, to snap their three-game home losing streak.

The Dream are 3-7 at home, but they play well when they win the turnover battle—they are 4-0 when they force 13.1 turnovers a game on average.

With a 6-3 road record, the Aces are seventh in the WNBA in terms of paint scoring, averaging 35.6 points per game, with A'ja Wilson leading the way with an average of 14.1 points.

Atlanta is hitting 41.1% from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points less than the 43.0% that Las Vegas lets other teams shoot. Atlanta gives up 80.8 points per game, while the Aces score 89.1 on average.

This is the second time this season that the two teams will face each other. The last time these two teams played was on June 01, the Dream won 78–74. Allisha Gray scored 24 points to lead the Dream, while Wilson scored 28 points to lead the Aces.

Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Atlanta Dream and the Las Vegas Aces will take place on July 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at Gateway College Park, in College Park, GA, USA.

Date July 12, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET Arena Gateway Center Arena Location College Park, GA

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Las Vegas Aces live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Atlanta Dream Team News

According to WSB-TV's Alison Mastrangelo, Rhyne Howard is recovering from an injury to her left ankle and has no set date for her comeback.

Jordin Canada will be sidelined until after the Olympic break due to a broken right finger. But in the upcoming weeks, she'll get a second opinion, according to Meghan L. Hall of USA Today.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A'ja Wilson, who averages 11.3 rebounds and 26.9 points per game, has been an immense force for the Las Vegas Aces.

Jackie Young, who averages 5.7 assists per game and a turnover rate of 2.4 per game, has also been a major contributor.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Atlanta Dream and the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA: