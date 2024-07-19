How to watch today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Boston Red Sox in a thrilling MLB matchup on July 19, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have an overall record of 56-41 and a home record of 28-19. With an on-base percentage of.334, Dodgers batters lead the National League in hitting.
The Boston Red Sox are 53-42 overall, including a 29-17 road record. In 25 out of 37 games where they did not allow a home run, they were successful.
This Friday's game will be these two teams' first meeting of the season.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time
The epic MLB matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox will take place on July 19, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, CA, USA.
|Date
|July 19, 2024
|Time
|10:10 pm ET
|Venue
|Dodger Stadium
|Location
|Los Angeles, CA
How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Boston Red Sox online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this MLB matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Boston Red Sox Team News
Los Angeles Dodgers Team News
INF Mookie Betts is listed as out for ten days with a hand injury.
OF Jason Heyward has a left knee injury and is placed on the 10-day injured list.
Boston Red Sox Team News
RHP Justin Slaten is unavailable for 10 days due to an elbow injury.
INF Vaughn Grissom is on the 10-day injured list because of his hamstring injury.
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox in the MLB:
|Date
|Results
|Aug 27, 2023
|Red Sox 4-7 Dodgers
|Aug 27, 2023
|Red Sox 8-5 Dodgers
|Aug 26, 2023
|Red Sox 4-7 Dodgers
|July 15, 2019
|Red Sox 4-7 Dodgers
|July 14, 2019
|Red Sox 2-11 Dodgers