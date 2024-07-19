How to watch today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox.

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Boston Red Sox in a thrilling MLB matchup on July 19, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an overall record of 56-41 and a home record of 28-19. With an on-base percentage of.334, Dodgers batters lead the National League in hitting.

The Boston Red Sox are 53-42 overall, including a 29-17 road record. In 25 out of 37 games where they did not allow a home run, they were successful.

This Friday's game will be these two teams' first meeting of the season.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox will take place on July 19, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, CA, USA.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 10:10 pm ET Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, CA

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Boston Red Sox online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this MLB matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Boston Red Sox Team News

Los Angeles Dodgers Team News

INF Mookie Betts is listed as out for ten days with a hand injury.

OF Jason Heyward has a left knee injury and is placed on the 10-day injured list.

Boston Red Sox Team News

RHP Justin Slaten is unavailable for 10 days due to an elbow injury.

INF Vaughn Grissom is on the 10-day injured list because of his hamstring injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox in the MLB: