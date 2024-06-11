How to watch today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLBV game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Texas Rangers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Texas Rangers are set to face off in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 11, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an overall record of 41-26 and a home record of 21-12. They have a 20-3 record in games when they have allowed no home runs, demonstrating their effectiveness in certain situations.

The Texas Rangers are 15-17 away from home and have an overall record of 31-34. They have done well in games where they hit two or more home runs, with a 13-8 record.

These two teams will face off on Tuesday for the first time this season.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Texas Rangers will take place on June 11, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, CA, USA.

Date 11 June 2024 Time 10:10 pm ET Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, CA

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Texas Rangers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Texas Rangers live on MLB.tv television network and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB game by tuning in to local TV channels, such as BSSW and SNLA.

Los Angeles Dodgers Team News

INF Max Muncy is on the 10-day injured with a right oblique strain.

Both RHPs Ryan Brasier and Bobby Miller are out for 15 days due to their calf injury and a right shoulder inflammation, respectively.

Texas Rangers Team News

OF Evan Carter is unavailable for 10 days because of his lumbar problem.

RHP Josh Sborz is sidelined for 15 days with a rotator cuff strain.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Texas Rangers in the MLB matchups: