How to watch today's LA Dodgers vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's MLB game between Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, including start time and team news.

With their cold-weather road trip through Chicago and Minneapolis done and dusted, the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-5) return to the home comforts of Dodger Stadium this weekend. They will take on the San Diego Padres (7-8) in a three-game series as part of a nine-game homestand.

The Dodgers are coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Minnesota Twins last time out, as they were unable to complete the three-game sweep. They are meeting expectations, though, having only dropped one series and winning four straight home games.

The Padres are on the road where they are 1-2 on the young season after a series loss to the Giants. They have not found a groove yet this season and are off to a shaky opening few weeks. They have recorded just one series win so far.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Dodgers vs Padres game.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Date & First Pitch Time

Los Angeles Dodgers welcome San Diego Padres to the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA. The two sides will lock horns on Friday, April 12, 2024, with the first pitch at 10:10 p.m. ET/ 7:10 p.m. PT in the US.

Date Friday, April 12, 2024 First pitch time 10:10 p.m. ET/ 7:10 p.m. PT Arena Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California, USA

How to watch today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Dodgers and the Padres on MLB.tv through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Team News and Key Performers

Los Angeles Dodgers

Bobby Miller struggled through another start against the Twins, pitching four innings and surrendering two earned runs and five hits while striking out four and walking three. However, Max Muncy was one of the few bright spots, hitting a home run.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start for the Dodgers. He is 1-1 with a 4.09 ERA. Significantly, he pitched five shutout innings in his last start, allowing three hits and striking out eight to get his first MLB win.

The 29-year-old catcher, Will Smith, continues to shine, hitting at a dazzling .412 rate along with 12 RBIs and a .985 OPS. Mookie Betts is batting .364 with five home runs, 11 RBIs, and 10 runs. Therefore, he gives opposing pitchers a challenge from the get-go. Shohei Ohtani has been in fine form for his new team, hitting .333 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and 12 runs. Freddie Freeman is batting .333 with one home run, eight RBIs, and nine runs.

San Diego Padres

The Padres have the potential to give the Dodgers a run for their money, and it all starts with how their lineup might perform on the day.

They will start the series with Michael King on the mound. King surrendered seven runs in his first two appearances, totaling 7.1 innings, but he was fantastic last time out, pitching seven perfect innings in a 4-0 victory over the Giants. He has a 3.14 ERA, a .147 WHIP, and a 2-0 record.

Xander Bogaerts has struggled with just .237, one home run, six RBIs, and 11 runs while stealing one base. And he's not the only one underperforming. Fans favorite Ha-Seong Kim is hitting just .218 with one home run, seven RBIs, and eight runs, while Manny Machado is batting .220 with two home runs, seven RBIs, and 11 runs.

This has put all the workload on Fernando Tatis Jr, batting .264 with four home runs, nine RBIs, and 10 runs, and Jake Cronenworth, batting .304 with two home runs, 13 RBIs, and seven runs.

Recent results

Los Angeles Dodgers

Date Opponent Result 10 April 2024 Twins (Away) (L) 3-2 9 April 2024 Twins (Away) (W) 3-6 8 April 2024 Twins (Away) (W) 2-4 7 April 2024 Cubs (Away) (L) 8-1 6 April 2024 Cubs (Away) (W) 1-4

San Diego Padres