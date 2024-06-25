How to watch today's Arizona Diamondbacks vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Minnesota Twins.

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Minnesota Twins in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 25, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET.

The Diamondbacks are ranked 10th in hits per game (8.46), 16th in home runs (77), and seventh in runs per game (4.72).

The Twins are eighth in the league in runs scored per game, with an average of 4.71. They are also twelfth in the league in hits per game, with 8.32, and they are fifth in the league in home runs, with 92.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Minnesota Twins will take place on June 25, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at Chase Field, in Phoenix, AZ, USA.

Date June 25, 2024 Time 9:40 pm ET Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, AZ

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Minnesota Twins online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Minnesota Twins live on MLBN TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup by tuning into local TV Channels - BSN and ARID.

Arizona Diamondbacks Team News

C Gabriel Moreno is on the 10-day injury list with a thumb injury.

OF Alek Thomas joins Gabriel with a hamstring injury.

LHP Blake Walston is sidelined from the team's lineup due to his left elbow inflammation.

Minnesota Twins Team News

1B/OF Alex Kirilloff is out for 10 days because of his back soreness.

RHP Brock Stewart can't play for 15 days due to his right shoulder tendinitis.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani was put on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow strain.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Minnesota Twins in the MLB: