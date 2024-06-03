How to watch today's Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the Arizona diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants are set to meet in a high-voltage MLB matchup on June 03, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at Chase Field, in Phoenix, AZ.

The San Francisco Giants are hoping to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks to snap a four-game losing streak.

Arizona is 13–15 at home and 27–32 overall. In games where they didn't give up a home run, the Diamondbacks are 13-7.

San Francisco is eighth in the National League with a.380 slugging percentage, but they are only 12-17 on the road and 29-31 overall.

On Monday, the fifth game of the season, these two sides will play each other. The season series is currently tied at 2-2.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants will take place on June 03, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at Chase Field, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date June 03 2024 Time 9:40 pm ET / 6:40 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch the MLB matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants live on the FS1 TV network and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can watch this MLB match by tuning into local TV channels - NSBA and ARID.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Team News

Arizona Diamondbacks Team News

INF Geraldo Perdomo is out for 10 days with a right meniscus tear.

OF Alek Thomas accompanies him with a hamstring injury.

RP Miguel Castro is also sidelined for 15 days due to a shoulder injury.

San Francisco Giants Team News

OF Austin Slater is on the 7-day injured list with a concussion.

INF LaMonte Wade will be absent for 10 days because of his hamstring injury.

Marco Lucinao will not be available for the upcoming matchup with an undisclosed issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetings between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants in the MLB matchups: