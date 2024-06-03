How to watch today's Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants are set to meet in a high-voltage MLB matchup on June 03, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at Chase Field, in Phoenix, AZ.
The San Francisco Giants are hoping to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks to snap a four-game losing streak.
Arizona is 13–15 at home and 27–32 overall. In games where they didn't give up a home run, the Diamondbacks are 13-7.
San Francisco is eighth in the National League with a.380 slugging percentage, but they are only 12-17 on the road and 29-31 overall.
On Monday, the fifth game of the season, these two sides will play each other. The season series is currently tied at 2-2.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch Time
The epic MLB matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants will take place on June 03, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at Chase Field, in Phoenix, Arizona.
|Date
|June 03 2024
|Time
|9:40 pm ET / 6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Chase Field
|Location
|Phoenix, Arizona
How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch the MLB matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants live on the FS1 TV network and DirecTV Streaming Platform.
Additionally, local fans can watch this MLB match by tuning into local TV channels - NSBA and ARID.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Team News
Arizona Diamondbacks Team News
INF Geraldo Perdomo is out for 10 days with a right meniscus tear.
OF Alek Thomas accompanies him with a hamstring injury.
RP Miguel Castro is also sidelined for 15 days due to a shoulder injury.
San Francisco Giants Team News
OF Austin Slater is on the 7-day injured list with a concussion.
INF LaMonte Wade will be absent for 10 days because of his hamstring injury.
Marco Lucinao will not be available for the upcoming matchup with an undisclosed issue.
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetings between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants in the MLB matchups:
|Date
|Results
|April 212024
|Giants 3-5 Diamondbacks
|April 20 2024
|Giants 7-3 Diamondbacks
|April 19 2024
|Giants 1-17 Diamondbacks
|April 18 2024
|Giants 5-0 Diamondbacks
|March 23 2024
|Giants 5-11 Diamondbacks