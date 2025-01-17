How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers, including how to watch and team news.

The New Jersey Devils are scheduled to battle with the Philadelphia Flyers to start a thrilling NHL game on January 18, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT.

New Jersey is third across the league in power play success at 28.8%. The Flyers, on the other hand, have a terrible 16% power play success rate, which ranks them 28th among teams in the NHL.

The Devils have a great penalty kill with an amazing 82.2% success rate, which ranks them 10th in the league. The Flyers, on the other hand, are far behind with a 77.5% success rate, which ranks them 22nd.

Philadelphia's performance in the face-off is evenly equal, with a little advantage at 50.9% (15th) over New Jersey's result of 50.5% (17th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game, plus plenty more.

New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers will face off against each other in an electrifying NHL game on January 18, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Date January 18, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers team news

New Jersey Devils team news

This season, Jacob Markstrom has a 21-8-5 record, 2.20 goals against average, a .913 save percentage, and 3 shutouts.

Jake Allen has had a tough season with a record of 5-7-1, a 2.83 GAA, and a .901 SV%, with two shutouts.

Jack Hughes contributes to the offensive attack with an excellent 55 points, which includes 18 goals along with 37 assists.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Stefan Noesen Illness Day-to-Day Erik Haula Ankle injury Out

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Samuel Ersson has a 12-7-2 mark, a 2.87 goals against average, and a .888 save percentage, with two shutouts.

Aleksei Kolosov has had a tough season with a 4-8-1 performance, a 3.45 GAA, and a .870 SV%, with no shutouts.

Travis Konecny scores 53 points (20 goals) and set up 33 assists.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ryan Poehling Upper body injury Day-to-Day Nicolas Deslauriers Upper body injury Out

New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers head-to-head record

The last five games between the Devils and the Flyers have been very close, with the Flyers winning three times and the Devils winning twice. In the most recent game, on the fourth of October 2024, the Flyers won 5–4, showing that they could handle the Devils' high-octane attack. However, the Devils showed how effective they could be at scoring in a decisive 6-3 win on the 18th of February 2024, showing how they could take advantage of defense mistakes. The Flyers' ability to grind out close wins is shown by games like the 1-0 victory they fought on the 14th of April 2024, and the 3-2 win they had on December 20, 2023. Since the Devils are better on special teams and the teams have had a fair rivalry in recent years, this game might come down depending on which team takes advantage of key moments and sets the pace.

Date Results Oct 04, 2024 Flyers 5-4 Devils Apr 14, 2024 Flyers 1-0 Devils Feb 18, 2024 Devils 6-3 Flyers Dec 20, 2023 Flyers 3-2 Devils Dec 01, 2023 Devils 4-3 Flyers

