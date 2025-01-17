How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New Jersey Devils are scheduled to battle with the Philadelphia Flyers to start a thrilling NHL game on January 18, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT.
New Jersey is third across the league in power play success at 28.8%. The Flyers, on the other hand, have a terrible 16% power play success rate, which ranks them 28th among teams in the NHL.
The Devils have a great penalty kill with an amazing 82.2% success rate, which ranks them 10th in the league. The Flyers, on the other hand, are far behind with a 77.5% success rate, which ranks them 22nd.
Philadelphia's performance in the face-off is evenly equal, with a little advantage at 50.9% (15th) over New Jersey's result of 50.5% (17th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game, plus plenty more.
New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time
The New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers will face off against each other in an electrifying NHL game on January 18, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.
|Date
|January 18, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT
|Venue
|Prudential Center
|Location
|Newark, New Jersey
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers team news
New Jersey Devils team news
This season, Jacob Markstrom has a 21-8-5 record, 2.20 goals against average, a .913 save percentage, and 3 shutouts.
Jake Allen has had a tough season with a record of 5-7-1, a 2.83 GAA, and a .901 SV%, with two shutouts.
Jack Hughes contributes to the offensive attack with an excellent 55 points, which includes 18 goals along with 37 assists.
New Jersey Devils injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Stefan Noesen
|Illness
|Day-to-Day
|Erik Haula
|Ankle injury
|Out
Philadelphia Flyers team news
Samuel Ersson has a 12-7-2 mark, a 2.87 goals against average, and a .888 save percentage, with two shutouts.
Aleksei Kolosov has had a tough season with a 4-8-1 performance, a 3.45 GAA, and a .870 SV%, with no shutouts.
Travis Konecny scores 53 points (20 goals) and set up 33 assists.
Philadelphia Flyers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Ryan Poehling
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Nicolas Deslauriers
|Upper body injury
|Out
New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers head-to-head record
The last five games between the Devils and the Flyers have been very close, with the Flyers winning three times and the Devils winning twice. In the most recent game, on the fourth of October 2024, the Flyers won 5–4, showing that they could handle the Devils' high-octane attack. However, the Devils showed how effective they could be at scoring in a decisive 6-3 win on the 18th of February 2024, showing how they could take advantage of defense mistakes. The Flyers' ability to grind out close wins is shown by games like the 1-0 victory they fought on the 14th of April 2024, and the 3-2 win they had on December 20, 2023. Since the Devils are better on special teams and the teams have had a fair rivalry in recent years, this game might come down depending on which team takes advantage of key moments and sets the pace.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 04, 2024
|Flyers 5-4 Devils
|Apr 14, 2024
|Flyers 1-0 Devils
|Feb 18, 2024
|Devils 6-3 Flyers
|Dec 20, 2023
|Flyers 3-2 Devils
|Dec 01, 2023
|Devils 4-3 Flyers