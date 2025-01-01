How to watch today's DePaul Blue Demons vs UConn Huskies NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch DePaul vs UConn NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 11 UConn Huskies (10-3) aim to keep their six-game winning streak alive as they travel to face the DePaul Blue Demons (9-4) on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Tip-off is set for 2:00 PM ET, with the game broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The Huskies have been on a roll, securing victories over Butler and Xavier while preparing for matchups against Providence, Villanova, and Georgetown. UConn has been an offensive powerhouse, averaging 83.9 points per game on a stellar 49.4% shooting while limiting opponents to 67.5 points on 41.7% shooting.

On the other side, the Blue Demons recently defeated Loyola Maryland after a loss to Northwestern. Up next, DePaul faces Villanova, Seton Hall, and Xavier. The team is averaging 80.2 points per game, shooting 46.2% from the field, and allowing 69.7 points on 43% shooting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the DePaul Blue Demons vs UConn Huskies NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

DePaul Blue Demons vs UConn Huskies: Date and tip-off time

The DePaul Blue Demons and the UConn Huskies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 pm PT at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 pm PT Venue Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch DePaul Blue Demons vs UConn Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the DePaul Blue Demons and the UConn Huskies on:

TV Channel: CBSSN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to DePaul Blue Demons vs UConn Huskies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

DePaul Blue Demons team news & key performers

For DePaul, NJ Benson stole the spotlight in Saturday’s game against Loyola Maryland, matching his career-high with 22 points and pulling down a personal-best 17 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass. Jacob Meyer chipped in 12 points, while CJ Gunn and Isaiah Rivera each added 11 points to round out the double-digit scoring. Conor Enright orchestrated the offense with a game-high eight assists. The Blue Demons dominated the boards, outrebounding Loyola 47-31, and forced 15 turnovers in a commanding performance.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

Alex Karaban shone brightly for the Huskies in their win over Butler, tallying 21 points and hitting two clutch three-pointers in the final minutes to seal the deal. Liam McNeeley added 17 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out a career-high seven assists. Hassan Diarra contributed 12 points, seven assists, four boards, and three steals. UConn displayed efficiency, shooting 45% overall and an impressive 46% from beyond the arc, holding a lead throughout the game despite a few ties.