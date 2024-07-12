This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
DC United vs Nashville SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between DC United and Nashville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

DC United will take on Nashville in the MLS at the Audi Field on Saturday.

The hosts will be desperate for a victory, as they are at the bottom of the standings with just four wins from 23 matches so far this season. They suffered a heavy 0-5 defeat at the hands of Orlando City in their most recent outing.

The visitors are eighth in the standings and are slightly better off in terms of form. However, they have lost their last three games in a row and will be hoping to break that run.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

DC United vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Date:July 13, 2024
Kick-off time:7.30 pm ET
Venue:Audi Field

The match will be played at the Audi Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch DC United vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

The hosts continue to be without centre-back Steve Birnbaum, midfielder Jackson Hopkins and winger Kristian Fletcher as they are yet to recover from their injuries.

DC United are winless in their last eight matches and will be desperate to pick up a win to get off the bottom of the standings.

DC United predicted XI: Miller; Herrera, Bartlett, Peltola, Santos; Pirani, Garay, Klich; Stroud, Murrell, Ku-DiPietro.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bono, Zamudio, Crockford, Miller
Defenders:Bartlett, Akinmboni, Sargis, Herrera
Midfielders:Peltola, Garay, Klich, Dobbelaere, Pirani
Forwards:Murrell, Stroud, Santos, DiPietro

Nashville SC team news

Nashville will be without Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal, Lukas MacNaughton and Julian Gaines. They are all sidelined with injuries.

Brian Anunga will have to sit this one out after getting sent off in the last game.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Bauer, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Yearwood, Davis; Muyl, Mukhtar, Boyd; Bunbury.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Panicco, Martino, Willis
Defenders:Skinner, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston
Midfielders:Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Jones, Muyl
Forwards:Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
July 2023Nashville 2-0 DC UnitedMLS
May 2023DC United 1-1 NashvilleMLS
June 2022DC United 1-3 NashvilleMLS
October 2021DC United 0-0 NashvilleMLS
August 2021Nashville 5-2 DC UnitedMLS

Useful links

