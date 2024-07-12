DC United vs Nashville SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

DC United will take on Nashville in the MLS at the Audi Field on Saturday.
The hosts will be desperate for a victory, as they are at the bottom of the standings with just four wins from 23 matches so far this season. They suffered a heavy 0-5 defeat at the hands of Orlando City in their most recent outing.
The visitors are eighth in the standings and are slightly better off in terms of form. However, they have lost their last three games in a row and will be hoping to break that run.
DC United vs Nashville SC kick-off time
|Date:
|July 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Audi Field
The match will be played at the Audi Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch DC United vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
DC United team news
The hosts continue to be without centre-back Steve Birnbaum, midfielder Jackson Hopkins and winger Kristian Fletcher as they are yet to recover from their injuries.
DC United are winless in their last eight matches and will be desperate to pick up a win to get off the bottom of the standings.
DC United predicted XI: Miller; Herrera, Bartlett, Peltola, Santos; Pirani, Garay, Klich; Stroud, Murrell, Ku-DiPietro.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bono, Zamudio, Crockford, Miller
|Defenders:
|Bartlett, Akinmboni, Sargis, Herrera
|Midfielders:
|Peltola, Garay, Klich, Dobbelaere, Pirani
|Forwards:
|Murrell, Stroud, Santos, DiPietro
Nashville SC team news
Nashville will be without Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal, Lukas MacNaughton and Julian Gaines. They are all sidelined with injuries.
Brian Anunga will have to sit this one out after getting sent off in the last game.
Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Bauer, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Yearwood, Davis; Muyl, Mukhtar, Boyd; Bunbury.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Panicco, Martino, Willis
|Defenders:
|Skinner, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston
|Midfielders:
|Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Jones, Muyl
|Forwards:
|Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 2023
|Nashville 2-0 DC United
|MLS
|May 2023
|DC United 1-1 Nashville
|MLS
|June 2022
|DC United 1-3 Nashville
|MLS
|October 2021
|DC United 0-0 Nashville
|MLS
|August 2021
|Nashville 5-2 DC United
|MLS