How to watch today's Dayton Flyers vs George Mason Patriots NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The George Mason Patriots and the Dayton Flyers are set to clash at 7:00 PM ET on CBSS, with the Flyers hosting the matchup at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

The Patriots had a bumpy start to their season but have found their rhythm since mid-November. George Mason began the year 2-3, picking up wins against NC Central and Stony Brook while falling to Marquette, Central Michigan, and East Carolina. They rebounded with a five-game win streak, defeating Coppin State, Ferrum, James Madison, UNC Asheville, and Tulane, only to stumble against Duke. Since then, the Patriots have gone 5-1, with their lone loss coming against Rhode Island. Victories in that stretch include triumphs over Penn, Mount St. Mary’s, Davidson, Richmond, and UMass, giving them a 12-5 record through 17 games.

On the other hand, the Flyers started strong, taking down St. Francis PA, Northwestern, Ball State, Capital, and New Mexico State before suffering back-to-back defeats to North Carolina and Iowa State. Dayton rebounded with five consecutive wins over UConn, Western Michigan, Lehigh, Marquette, and UNLV. However, their momentum has stalled in recent weeks, as the Flyers have gone 1-3 in their last four outings. Dayton’s lone victory in that span came against La Salle, while they fell to Cincinnati, George Washington, and UMass, leaving them with an 11-5 record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Dayton Flyers vs. the George Mason Patriots NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Dayton Flyers vs George Mason Patriots: Date and tip-off time

The Dayton Flyers and the George Mason Patriots will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Date Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue University of Dayton Arena Location Dayton, Ohio

How to watch Dayton Flyers vs George Mason Patriots on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dayton Flyers and the George Mason Patriots on:

TV Channel: CBSSN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Dayton Flyers vs George Mason Patriots play-by-play commentary on radio

Dayton Flyers team news & key performers

Facing UMass last Wednesday, the Flyers held a slim 39-36 halftime lead but faltered down the stretch, getting outscored 40-33 in the second half to fall 76-72. Nate Santos led Dayton with 18 points and three rebounds, while Javon Bennett chipped in 17 points, two boards, and two assists. Zed Key contributed 16 points, three rebounds, and one assist, and Posh Alexander came off the bench to score eight points and grab two steals in 23 minutes.

George Mason Patriots team news & key performers

In their Saturday matchup against UMass, the Patriots carried a 36-32 lead into halftime and kept up the pace in the second half with a 41-38 run to secure a 77-70 win. Darius Maddox led the charge with 18 points and three rebounds, while Brayden O’Connor added 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Bench contributors Jared Billups (10 points, six rebounds) and KD Johnson (10 points, four assists) also played key roles.