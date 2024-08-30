How to watch today's Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and the Minnesota Lynx, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Dallas Wings are ready to host the Minnesota Lynx to begin a high-voltage WNBA clash on August 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Minnesota Lynx hopes to make it three straight wins on the road.

The Wings have a 5-12 record against teams from the Western Conference. With 90.8 points allowed per game and 47.4% shot defense, Dallas is sixth within the conference in terms of opponent scoring.

Meanwhile, the Lynx have done perfectly in the Western Conference, where they have a 14-4 record. Minnesota makes more three-pointers than any other team in the WNBA (9.9 per game, 39.2%).

The two sides will encounter for the fourth time this season. The Wings beat the Lynx 94–88 in their most recent game on June 27. Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points for Dallas, and Napheesa Collier scored 29 for Minnesota.

Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

The Dallas Wings will square off against the Minnesota Lynx in an epic WNBA game on August 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at College Park Center, in Arlington, Texas.

Date August 30, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Arena College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Minnesota Lynx live on the ION TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx Team News

Dallas Wings Team News

Awak Kuier will remain out for the season due to rest.

Arike Ogunbowale shoots 36.8% of the time and scores 22.2 points for each game for the Wings.

Teaira McCowan gets 7.7 rebounds for each game on average, with 2.7 being offensive as well as 5.0 being defensive.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Courtney Williams tackles 26.2 minutes per game and averages 5.5 assists with 2.6 turnovers.

Napheesa Collier scores 20.8 points, grabs 9.9 rebounds, gives out 3.7 assists, and steals twice each game.

Head-to-Head Records

