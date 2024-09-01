This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Dallas Wings will host the Indiana Fever to start an exciting WNBA action on September 01, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT. After Caitlin Clark scored 31 points to help the Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky 100–81, they are going to face the Dallas Wings.

The Wings have a 7-8 mark at home and average 20.0 assists per game, which ranks eighth in the WNBA. Arike Ogunbowale leads the team with 5.4 assists per game.

The Fever, on the other hand, have had a tough time on the road, where they are 7-11, and in games settled by 10 points or more, they are 3-10.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will battle each other. After their last game on July 18, when they engaged, the Wings won 101–93.

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

The Dallas Wings will square off against the Indiana Fever in an exciting WNBA battle on September 01, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT, at College Park Center, in Arlington, Texas.

DateSeptember 01, 2024
Time4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT
ArenaCollege Park Center
LocationArlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever live on the NBA TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever Team News

Dallas Wings Team News

Teaira McCowan scores 11.3 points and grabs 7.8 rebounds for the Wings.

Arike Ogunbowale scores 22.3 points per game on average and makes 91.8% of her free throws and 37.1% of her field goals.

Indiana Fever Team News

Clark is giving the Fever 18.4 points, 5.7 boards, and 8.3 assists every game.

Kelsey Mitchell scores 18.5 points for each game on average and makes 83.5% of her free throws and 46.1% of her field goals.

Aliyah Boston grabs 9.0 boards per game, with 3.1 coming from offense and 5.9 coming from defense.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever in WNBA matchups:

DateResults
Jul 18, 2024Wings 101-93 Fever
Sep 04, 2023Fever 97-84 Wings
Sep 02, 2023Wings 110-100 Fever
Jul 10, 2023Wings 77-76 Fever
May 13, 2023Fever 90-83 Wings
